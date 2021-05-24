Sunday, May 23, was the 143rd day of the year.
Why is this significant?
Latrobe native Fred Rogers used 1-4-3 as his special code for “I Love You,” based on the number of letters in each word.
To celebrate Pennsylvania’s third annual 1-4-3 Day, Latrobe Art Center is holding its first-ever “Week of Kindness,” which began on Sunday.
Latrobe Art Center is seeking to spread intentional acts of kindness throughout the community during the week of May 23-29.During the event, participating individuals and organizations can use the specially designed “You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed” cards to create a ripple effect of kindness and share some much needed joy and hope with loved ones and fellow community members.
Anyone seeking to spread kindness can pick up a specially designed “You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed” card at any partnering location. There is also a card designed specifically for kids.
Using that card, the person, business, or organization will perform an act of kindness, capture the moment, and share it with Latrobe Art Center on social media with the hashtag #YouveBeenFredRogered.
That person, business or organization will then leave their “You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed” card behind that contains instructions for the recipient of the act of kindness to perform an act of kindness of their own for someone else.
Latrobe Art Center hopes the card will continue to be passed along throughout the community and create a ripple effect of kindness.
Participants can find printable kindness cards on the art center’s website or by picking one up at Latrobe Art Center, the Latrobe Medicine Shoppe, Eclectique, Rose Style Shoppe, Chicora’s or Adams Memorial Library.
Additionally, the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) is kicking off a special project in celebration of 1-4-3 Day.
As the host of the 2021 PAIU Annual Conference, entitled, “Kindness: The Key to Our Neighborhood,” WIU is hoping to include the voice of Pennsylvania’s diverse population of students in an effort to showcase their vision of kindness and what it means to them.
WIU asking students in grades K-12 to create and submit a 60 second or less video that captures their “Message of Kindness.” These videos will be shared throughout the PAIU Annual Statewide Conference, set for Sept. 20-22.
“Please help us by sharing this project with students in your area,” said WIU Executive Director Dr. Jason A. Conway.
The WIU will be accepting video submissions online through Sept. 3. Submissions can be made via the following link: http://bit.ly/Kindness-Video.
For more information or questions regarding this special project, email WIU at kindness@wiu7.org.
