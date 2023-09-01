Latrobe Art Center celebrates 14th annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition

Beginning Friday, Sept. 1, and running through Sept. 30, the 14th annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition can be seen at the Latrobe Art Center.
Named in honor of everyone’s favorite neighbor – Latrobe native and beloved children’s television personality Fred Rogers – this juried art exhibition showcases the best artwork of the area’s artistically inclined neighbors – locally and regionally.
Joining the exhibition as juror and judge is Justin Gunther. Gunther is vice president of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and director of Fallingwater, Frank Lloyd Wright’s masterpiece of organic architecture, which exemplifies the harmonious relationship between people and nature through design. Prior to this role, Gunther served in preservation roles at other historic sites, including architectural historian for Thomas Jefferson’s Virginia State Capitol, manager of restoration for George Washington’s Mount Vernon, and curator for Fallingwater. For almost a decade, he also taught historic preservation at the Savannah College of Art and Design, where he focused on economic redevelopment, recent and past preservation, and the creative interpretation of heritage sites.
A Richmond native, Gunther has an undergraduate degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. His master of fine arts degree was completed at the Savannah College of Art and Design. Gunther actively contributes to the field of preservation through presentations, articles and publications on a range of topics.
Approximately 75 pieces have been selected by Gunther to be displayed in the center’s primary gallery space for the show. The artwork is diverse, including two- and three-dimensional works, paintings through a variety of mediums and photography. All of the pieces will be on official display through Saturday, Sept. 30.
Judging takes place prior to the show’s opening reception through a private evaluation from Gunther. The judges’ ballot consists of categories including the Ned J. Nakles Award for Excellence in Oil/Acrylic, Mister Fred Rogers Award of Distinction and Best in Show.
Latrobe Art Center invites the public to attend a free opening reception for this exhibition 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the art center. Beverages and light hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Ricolita’s Café. Reception attendees will have the opportunity to meet the show’s nearly 50 artists and find out the winners of this year’s awards as they are announced during the exhibition’s awards ceremony.
Later in the month, artists will have the opportunity to be chosen by Greater Latrobe Senior High School, junior high and elementary school students to have their work permanently displayed in Greater Latrobe School District’s Special Arts Collection, a program designed to expose students to original art.
Latrobe Art Center’s galleries are open and free to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ricolita’s Café, located within the center, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
