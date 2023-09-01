Latrobe Art Center celebrates 14th annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition

Latrobe Art Center is hosting the 14th annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition beginning Sept. 1 and running through Sept. 30. The exhibition has approximately 75 diverse pieces, including two- and three-dimensional works, paintings through a variety of mediums and photography. The public is invited to celebrate the participating artists at the exhibition’s opening reception 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Beginning Friday, Sept. 1, and running through Sept. 30, the 14th annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition can be seen at the Latrobe Art Center.

Named in honor of everyone’s favorite neighbor – Latrobe native and beloved children’s television personality Fred Rogers – this juried art exhibition showcases the best artwork of the area’s artistically inclined neighbors – locally and regionally.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.