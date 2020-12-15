Latrobe City Council on Monday approved a final $6.51-million budget for 2021 that includes no tax hike.
The budget includes a half a million dollar increase in spending from the previous year. Council voted to adopt the budget during a meeting held via videoconference because of new state coronavirus (COVID-19) mitigation measures that prohibit indoor gatherings of more than 10 persons.
Residents, however, will face a new $90 stormwater management fee next year. March 31 is the due date for the annual one-time fee per equivalent residential unit (ERU). Those fees will go towards the city’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program. The city will send invoices the first week of January.
The property tax rate remains at 21.5 mills.
“I wanted to thank all of the department heads for keeping the expenditures until control during this difficult time,” City Manager Michael Gray said. “Moving ahead is going to be no different. The start of 2021, we are going to be very cautious on expenditures well into the first quarter, but everyone’s been doing a great job.”
Gray previously said the increase in spending reflects expected revenue of $467,659 from the stormwater management fee, as well as $200,000 in parking revenue — which was added to the general fund in 2021.
The city’s capital funds budget shows $643,072, with projects including repairing the downtown parking garage, compactor at the transfer station, Courtyard Plaza (with CDGB match), as well as reimbursement for the $105,300 excavator the city purchased in October through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative purchasing program. To fund those projects, Gray said the city will seek to refinance a general obligation bond for $544,000, if interest rates remain low.
Council member Jim Kelley commended Gray and other city officials responsible for developing the 2021 budget amid the pandemic.
“I know these are tough times in which to develop a budget. I think he’s worked extra hard and done a very good job in doing so,” Kelley said.
Council on Monday approved wages, hours and fringe benefits for city employees in 2021, including a 2% pay increase for all department heads. No employees will be furloughed under the 2021 budget, and a currently vacant position in the public works department will not be filled, Gray said previously.
“I just want to commend the staff and department heads,” Mayor Rosie Wolford said. “It’s been a rough year for everybody for a lot of reasons. I don’t think anybody has been untouched by the coronavirus. My message is, be safe, wear your mask and follow the guidelines, but most importantly is to be kind to each other.”
Gray also announced that Santa Claus will be in Latrobe on Saturday, Dec. 19. The Latrobe Fire Department will escort Mr. Claus throughout town as he delivers treat bags to children. A time will be announced later, Gray said.
In other business, council voted to approve Latrobe-based Rolling Hills Industries to provide janitorial service for the municipal building, parking garage and transfer station. Gray said there was only one other bidder.
“Gray has been working over the last several months to try and secure the best possible vendor for the city,” solicitor John Griener said.
Council also moved to approve a sales agreement of property located at 311 Spring St. Gray said St. Joseph Missions of Latrobe purchased the property for $5,000, the same value the property was appraised at.
Under new business, Gray provided an update on the city’s Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) project aimed to install flashing school zone signs near Latrobe Elementary School.
Gray said the city met with Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. to update project plans, which were then submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for approval.
“We’re hoping it’s approved as soon as possible,” he said.
Last December, the City of Latrobe received $122,000 from PennDOT’s ARLE program. There is no local match requirement for the $122,000 grant.
The flashing lights will provide added safety at the downtown school, which opened in December 2018. Current signs note a 15 mph school zone speed limit when students are coming to school in the morning and leaving in the afternoon.
Council also approved a lease agreement for newly-elected state Rep. Jason Silvis at Latrobe City Hall once he’s sworn-in in January.
“I just want to take this opportunity to thank (state) Rep. (Joseph) Petrarca for all his years of service to our area,” Kelley said of Petrarca, who lost his seat in Pennsylvania’s 55th state House District to Silvis in November.
Added Wolford: “(Petrarca) was a great help to us. We are looking forward to working with Rep. Silvis. We are grateful that he is going to maintain an office here in the city limits.”
In other business, council voted to approve:
- An agreement with Westmoreland County Transit Authority for services provided from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, at a cost of $1,197 — which is reflected in the city’s 2021 proposed budget;
- Extending the declaration of emergency until Jan. 4, 2021;
- Approving the sales agreement of property located at 311 Spring St.;
- An ordinance to restrict trucks with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) in excess of 26,000 pounds on Braddock Drive from St. Mary’s Road to Garfield Road;
- Amending ordinance to include annual parking updates, which include removing two-hour parking at Jefferson Street, John Street and Minehan Avenue;
- Council’s meeting schedule for 2021;
- The city’s payroll processing agreement with Christopher T. Pakos, CPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.