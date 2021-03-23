Latrobe City Council on Monday approved restructuring a 2016 general obligation bond, aiming to fund various capital projects while taking advantage of low interest rates.
Council authorized a maximum bond issuance of $5 million, but only plan on increasing the current $2.78 million 2016 bond by around $550,000.
City Manager Mike Gray said the bond increase will help pay for repairs to the downtown parking garage’s deteriorating concrete cantilevers, compactor at the transfer station, as well as reimbursement for the $105,300 excavator the city purchased in October. Gray also anticipates the bond increase will fund reconstructing the handicapped-accessible ramp and steps at the Courtyard Plaza. He estimated the increase will extend the bond’s term — which currently ends in 2034 — by 3.5 years.
The city’s bond counsel, Lynch and Lynch, indicated that the bonds could carry a maximum interest rate of 2.5%. Gray said current interest rates fluctuate between 2-3%.
“It fluctuates year-to-year on the current one,” he said.
“It’s not as stable as something like this. We’re trying to secure something stable and lower to take advantage of.”
Underwriter RBC Capital Markets is now able to float the bonds, which could be sold in mid-April. After the underwriter sets a closing date with an agreed purchase price, the actual interest rate would be finalized. The money could be available to the city on Aug. 1, officials said.
In other business, two weeks after hiring one police officer, the department is looking to add another one, as Sgt. Joe Angus plans on retiring at the end of the year.
Council last month approved hiring Jacob Cholock as Latrobe’s newest full-time patrol officer.
Angus has been on indefinite sick-leave, Gray said.
Hiring another full-time officer would save the city approximately $15,000. Gray said hiring a new officer would cost the city around $30,500 for the remainder of the year, but the cost to fill Angus’ shifts is around $45,700.
“During the absence of a sergeant on the shift, the next highest commanding officer is appointed the (officer in charge) of the shift, so you’re still paying the equivalent wage of the sergeant,” Gray said.
Added councilman Ralph Jenko, “It sounds like a very smart move.”
Gray said a new sergeant will be appointed to replace Angus at a future voting meeting. Current Latrobe police officers having served five years with the department can apply for the position. So far, Gray said two sergeant candidates have undergone civil service testing, and a selection will be made once results come back.
Angus served the city’s police department for 31 years.
“I wish he was still around,” Gray said. “He was a really great officer, he was always an asset to the city. He will be missed.”
At its April 6 meeting, council will consider designating the north side of Gertrude Street from the no parking sign to approximately 25 feet west as permit parking.
City officials said a house on the 1600 block of Ligonier Street does not have parking. The resident who lives there has only the option to park on Gertrude Street, but city officials said a recreational trailer is parked in that area, leaving this individual no place to park.
This issue sparked a larger discussion amongst council members regarding an ordinance pertaining to street parking.
“This poses a bigger problem,” councilman Jim Kelley said, “People are using the streets to warehouse or store things that should not be there. ... That person should not be parking that mobile home on the street.”
Gray said the city’s current ordinance only prohibits storing waste on a trailer unless it’s closed or covered.
“We probably need to look at our ordinances and correct this problem long term,” Mayor Rosie Wolford said.
Council cited a growing trend of residents parking recreational vehicles on streets within city limits.
“It’s making it tough for residents to find available parking spots,” Gray said.
Also at a future voting meeting, council will consider:
- Extending the city’s emergency declaration until May 10. Gray said the city could be eligible for federal funding to help local governments with COVID-19-related costs.
“I just don’t feel there’s a need at the present time to take (the emergency declaration) out of the equation,” Gray said.
- Approving the investment policy statement for Latrobe’s police pension plan;
- Approving the disposition of the 2011 and 2012 public records of the administration and finance department;
- The exoneration of $1,000 in local and $8,000 in total taxes at 14 E. Madison St. City officials said a potential buyer of that property withdrew their offer. Kelley proposed the city establish an agreement with a future buyer “indicating the buyer will complete a house or whatever improvements being planned.
“I just don’t want to grant this abatement of taxes and have the buyer back out of what he agreed to do,” he said.
- An ordinance approving the vacation of an unnamed alley which fronts Jefferson Street and extends into the property at 1501 Ligonier St. Gray said the petition to vacate the alley stipulates the petitioner covers associated costs;
- Authorizing Public Works Director Scott Wajdic to advertise and seek bids for the 2021-2023 mowing season;
- Approving the partnership agreement between the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor (LHHC) and the City of Latrobe, as the city eyes constructing a new welcome sign where motorists and pedestrians enter the downtown area on Route 981 after crossing the bridge above the Loyalhanna Creek. The Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP) was awarded a $9,500 mini-grant administered by the LHHC to create and build a new welcome sign in partnership with the City of Latrobe and Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center.
