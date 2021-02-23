As the City of Latrobe considers its options for refinancing a 2016 general obligation bond, council during a special meeting on Monday appointed Lynch and Lynch as bond counsel and RBC Capital Markets as underwriter.
City manager Michael Gray said Latrobe is looking to take advantage of low interest rates and potentially help pay for repairs to the downtown parking garage, compactor at the transfer station, as well as reimbursement for the $105,300 excavator the city purchased in October.
“Right now we’re looking at, based upon the rates, approximately a $10,000 per year savings,” Gray said. However, he said the exact amount of savings won’t be available until the city receives a bond rating from its newly-appointed bond counsel and underwriter.
Gray said the city is considering three options, which include: Refinancing the bond with no changes to the base amount; refinancing the bond with no changes to the base amount and extending the term, or increasing the amount of the current $2.7 million total to fund capital improvements and extending the term — which currently ends in 2034.
Council member James Kelley said the city has previously worked with Lynch and Lynch and RBC Capital Markets on the 2016 bond refinancing.
“We’re very satisfied with the results,” Kelley said.
Council next month will consider hiring a new patrol officer for the city’s police department.
Police chief John Sleasman said the department has interviewed 14 candidates — as it is seeking to replace one officer, while another is off for medical reasons.
“We’re extremely short right now,” he said.
He thanked council on Monday for reducing the passing mark for the civil service written examination for police officers back in November, as it allowed the department to interview more candidates. He expects to have a candidate chosen for council to hire at its March 8 meeting.
Also on Monday, council approved $16,765 in funding from the office of Westmoreland County District Attorney John W. Peck to help pay for 15 body-worn cameras the city’s police department purchased via a $33,530 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
Sleasman said the body-worn cameras have been paid for without “a single penny from city funds.”
The police department previously had just one body-worn camera that was used by its K-9 officer. Officers will be required to complete body cam training.
With district attorney’s funding, the police department will use $10,000 that was previously budgeted for the cameras to help outfit patrol vehicles with computer upgrades.
The remaining $6,000 that was budgeted for the cameras will go towards an initiative aiming to tackle blight that Latrobe is considering with the Westmoreland County’s planning and redevelopment authorities.
City officials described the program as a comprehensive strategy to address blight in the community which prioritizes actions to reduce blight. The total cost of the program is $12,000.
Gray said the county will help to create an interactive online mapping tool which identifies blighted areas by their level of deterioration.
“Our main objective is to keep the houses in place, reduce the blight, and keep it on the tax map,” Mayor Rosie Wolford said.
Gray noted that the City of Greensburg is using the county’s program to help developers identify blighted areas via the online mapping tool for potential locations of development.
Also at a future council meeting, city officials will consider approving a partnership agreement with the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor (LHHC) as Latrobe eyes a constructing a new welcome sign where motorists and pedestrians enter the downtown area on Route 981 after crossing the bridge above the Loyalhanna Creek.
Jarod Trunzo, executive director of the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP), has obtained a mini-grant through LHHC for $9,500 on behalf of the City of Latrobe to help fund the sign, according to Gray.
“LHHC is requesting a partnership agreement to move ahead with the grant,” Gray said.
The planned sign will be located at the point where Main and Depot streets intersect. LCRP consulting architect Steven Patricia designed the sign — which includes brick masonry and a metal arch. It will also be backlit.
“I think it’s going to look really nice,” Gray said. “It’s going to complement everything in the downtown once they get the signal project done this year and the paving.” No timeline for this project was mentioned.
Public Works Director Scott Wajdic said Latrobe’s downtown signal and paving projects are on track to finish on time. Wajdic also said the city’s salt supply is “holding up.” Its supplier delivered additional salt Monday, and the city has ordered 200 more tons.
“I think we’ll be fine unless we really get hammered by something,” Wajdic said.
At future voting meetings, council will consider approving:
- The adoption of the 2020 Westmoreland County Hazard Mitigation Plan;
- A resolution extend the city’s emergency declaration to April 12;
- Authorizing Gray to advertise and prepare an ordinance to vacate an alley which fronts Jefferson Street and extends into the property at 1501 Ligonier St.;
- A resolution approving the exoneration of taxes at 14 E. Madison St.
