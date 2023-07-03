Latrobe 4th of July Celebration schedule set

The annual Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration parade will begin Tuesday, July 4, at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Irving Avenue and Ligonier Street in Latrobe.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

The annual parade will begin Tuesday, July 4, at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Irving Avenue and Ligonier Street in Latrobe. It will continue down Ligonier Street to the corner of Weldon Street, then turn left onto Jefferson Street and disburse right after the old Valley Dairy.

Immediately after the parade a Foam Dance Party will be held in the Memorial Stadium parking lot for one hour.

