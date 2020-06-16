Although the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration for 2020 has been canceled because of planning issues posed by coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, organizers have devised a “spectacular sparkle” prize package to encourage residents of the City of Latrobe to show their patriotic spirit.
“2020 will be remembered as a chaotic, unsettling time in our lives as life milestones have been postponed and summer activities and events have been cancelled, including all of our Latrobe 4th of July Celebration events,” reads a post on the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration’s Facebook page. “The COVID-19 virus has not changed the reason for our celebration, OUR NATION’S INDEPENDENCE.”
In lieu of the traditional 4th of July Celebration festivities, parade and fireworks, organizers are encouraging residents to “Get Your 4th On” this year by decorating their homes and registering for a citywide competition.
“In celebration of Independence Day, we want to see Latrobe’s patriotism. Decorate your homes in vibrant red, white and blue, lights, yard ornaments, whatever you can think of to make your home our 2020 “Get Your 4th On” Winner,” the Facebook post reads.
Registration forms for participation in the “Get Your 4th On,” competition are available from any of the following businesses: Lesco Credit Union, Latrobe Shop N Save, Chicoras, Rose Style Shoppe, Latrobe Art Center, Paper Heart Affairs or in the lobby of the Latrobe Municipal Building.
Registration forms must be returned by mail to P.O. Box 105, Latrobe, PA 15650 or placed in the payment box at the municipal building by 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.
The competition is limited to homes within the City of Latrobe.
Judging will be conducted after dusk on July 2 — judges will drive past properties to view the displays and will not enter homes or properties — and winner will be notified by phone on July 3. The winner will be presented with a “spectacular sparkle package” valued at $350 as well as an official 2020 “Get Your 4th On” yard trophy and bragging rights.
