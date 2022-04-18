At least once a week, Heather Capo takes a pan of fresh lasagna to someone in Unity Township, Greensburg and other places within 10 miles of her Hempfield Township home.
They aren’t friends and she doesn’t even know them. All she knows is that for some reason they would appreciate a homemade meal. Maybe they’re ill, or some crisis is going on in their family, or they’re a single parent who just needs a break. Maybe they’re elderly and just can’t cook for themselves anymore.
“Maybe it’s a financial situation, or they just need a little boost for some reason,” she said. “You never know what’s going on in someone’s life.”
Capo is one of the 2,358 people in Pennsylvania who volunteer for Lasagna Love, a nonprofit that has a presence in the United States, Canada and Australia. According to Kelly Andolina of Clifton, New York, who is regional director for New York and Pennsylvania, the volunteers in Pennsylvania so far have delivered 11,602 lasagnas that have fed 45,829 people.
Capo has made 50 deliveries since she signed up last May.
“I saw a posting in Across Westmoreland on Facebook, and that really inspired me,” she said. “I thought it would be a good fit for me.”
The posting was made by Chris Kachmar of Cranberry, who signed up to volunteer a year and a half ago, and a month later became a regional leader. The movement, she said, has exploded in the last six months with 150 deliveries a week in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Washington and Fayette counties.
She coordinates volunteers and requests, and bakes lasagnas for delivery, too.
Lasagna Love was founded by Rhiannon Menn, who lived in San Diego (the family now lives in Hawaii) when the pandemic shut things down. She and her husband owned a design company whose projects were put on hold, leaving her to wonder what others might be going through, and how she could help. Cooking was her happy place, so she made three extra pans of lasagna and posted on a local moms’ Facebook page that they were free to anyone who wanted them.
People not only requested the lasagnas, but many others wanted to help. It was the beginning of the organization’s commitment to create kindness and a shared purpose. Lasagna Love is now a nonprofit that has over 35,000 volunteer lasagna chefs in three countries who so far have delivered more than 150,000 lasagnas.
“This is an amazing organization and the impact is amazing,” Andolina told The Bulletin. “We have fed over 850,000 people since we started. We feed families. We spread kindness and we strengthen communities.”
Most of the chefs are women of all ages. Some are stay-at-home moms, others are in the workforce and some are retired. What they have in common is wanting to reach out to others.
“It’s very fulfilling for me to know that I am helping someone in need, whether it is an emotional need, a food scarcity need, or whatever it is,” Capo said.
The lasagnas are as different as the chefs who make them, and there are no requirements for how they are made. Some make homemade sauce while others buy sauce at the supermarket. Ricotta is the main ingredient, and other cheese or meat can be added.
“I make homemade meat sauce to add to the ricotta and egg mixture,” Capo said. “Then I usually add some kind of embellishment on the top, like red and green peppers to make flowers, or to spell out the word love. I try to make it cute and interesting.”
She can deliver the lasagnas fresh from her oven, just in time for dinner. Or the person making the request might have a schedule that works better for reheating the meal or freezing it. The pan is typically a standard 9x13 inches, but people who live alone, or who have just two in their families, can request to have the lasagna spread out in small pans that can be frozen.
“Our son is grown and in grad school, so this also helps to fill my time with my empty nest,” Capo said. “When I’ve been in a crunch for delivery, my husband Jerry has helped deliver. He’s also a happy taste tester.”
Requests are made online and are matched to a chef available in the area. Some are able to fill special dietary needs, like using vegetarian or gluten-free ingredients, or even dairy-free products. Occasionally, a family with members who don’t like lasagna will request another meal that might be able to be filled.
Anyone can make a request, no questions asked. Some people explain their circumstances, and there are so many heartfelt stories.
Kachmar made a lasagna for a couple who had just experienced a miscarriage.
“They were a young couple and she was really struggling and couldn’t get herself out of the dumps,” she said. “It meant a lot to her just knowing that I showed up with lasagna, a total stranger who made the effort to do that, and knowing that there was someone out there who cared enough about her heartbreak to try to cheer her up.”
Lasagna Love is looking for more volunteers. Chefs can make their own schedules for how often they are willing to make lasagna and how far they are willing to travel to deliver them. For information about volunteering or making a request, visit lasagnalove.org.
