Larry's Lights a tribute and a fundraiser

Larry Wilson loved to decorate for Christmas. When he lived in Harrisburg, his property was so lit up that he won second and third place in national Christmas light competitions.
“People called him Mr. Christmas,” his daughter Rachel Hill said. “He would stand outside and hand out candy canes to the kids.”
Seven years ago, he and his wife Mary Beth moved next door to Hill in Hempfield Township, near Westmoreland County Community College. He didn’t continue with his Christmas displays because of health reasons, but when he passed away in July 2019, his family went all out to decorate both their homes last Christmas, to honor his legacy.
This year, what’s become known as “Larry’s Lights” is even bigger with 300,000 lights and 30 different themed sections spread out on two and a half acres. The displays at 262 Armbrust Road are not just a celebration of Christmas and a tribute to Wilson.
The family is also raising funds for the Youngwood Dog Club because Wilson loved dogs, too.
The club was founded by Rodney Little, who also runs Youngwood Top Dog Service that offers dog training, pet sitting and other services. One of Wilson’s dogs was trained there for therapy work to visit nursing homes.
The club is a non-profit organization that focuses on fellowship for people with dogs, education, promoting shelter adoptions, and raising funds to donate to local animal shelters.
“So far, people who have come to see the lights have donated about $1,200 for the club,” Hill said.
Larry’s Lights is not just a drive-by attraction. Visitors can pull into the long driveway and get out of their vehicles to see the displays spread out around two walkways.
“Someone told us that we shouldn’t do it this year,” Hill said. “But my mom said that because of COVID-19, we needed this. When you see the kids jumping up and down when they see all of this, yes, we did need this.”
Hill came to the area in 2002 to take care of her biological father — “I was lucky enough to have two dads,” she said. She met her husband Trevor here, and the family is in the restaurant business.
“When my dad (Larry) died, my husband said, ‘We are putting up every single light we have from Larry,’” she said. “Some of the lights are originals, and a merry-go-round blowup is 25 years old. That’s my dad’s and my husband’s favorite.”
Wilson bought many of the decorations at season-end clearance sales. About 16 of those now on display are original, and the rest of them are new. The themed areas include a nativity scene, a waterfall and pond with a hippo and flamingo, Disney characters, polar playground, trees, penguins, “misfit” toys, snowmen, igloos, reindeer and Santa on a roof, old trucks and more. The mailbox for letters to the North Pole was taken down on Sunday.
“My father was a very giving person,” Hill said. “Everybody who sees Larry’s Lights says that he would be so proud of it. He is light that is shining down, and we are doing this to honor what he loved — Christmas and dogs. He was cremated and all of his dogs that passed away have been cremated, and he is on the shelf with them.”
The display is turned on at dusk and remains lighted until 10 p.m. daily. It will be up through New Year’s Eve.
