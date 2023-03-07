A large police presence lit up downtown Latrobe Tuesday night at the intersection of Ligonier and Chestnut streets.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m. at 1117-1119 Ligonier St., across from the Adams Memorial Library.
Latrobe Police Sgt. Robert Derk, who also serves as acting chief, was interviewed by the Bulletin at the scene at roughly 9:25 p.m. He confirmed a suspect was in custody and that there is no danger to the community.
“I can’t really say anything right now because the investigation is in its infancy stages,” he said.
Derk did not provide details about what prompted the large emergency response, but he told the Bulletin additional details will be available Wednesday after interviews are conducted and the investigation runs its course.
The building appears to house apartments on the second floor.
At least a dozen law enforcement vehicles were present; agencies at the scene included the Latrobe Police Department, Ligonier Valley Police Department and its K-9 unit, Westmoreland County Park Police and the Pennsylvania State Police. Mutual Aid Ambulance Service was also at the scene.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
