Just before the Ligonier Valley Rams high school football team took to Weller Field for their 10 a.m. scrimmage Saturday morning against Berlin Brothersvalley, assistant coach Dave Shannon reflected on his days as a water boy for coach Jerry Page at Laurel Valley.
He said his son Brock asked him about coach Page, as the Ligonier Valley community had been excited to soon dedicate Page’s home field in honor of the coach who taught so many so much for so long.
“My parents made me call him the Sunday before camp started when I was in fifth grade and ask him if I could be a water boy,” Shannon said. “He told me he’d see me the next day and would give me instructions.”
Page’s tutelage of Shannon began then, as he would pick up the youngster for games and practices and ensure he was included in the Ram family for all football happenings. Shannon said he has fond memories of the years he spent as a water boy, and knows that Page was instrumental in teaching him to be a young man.
“His expectations of us as football players carried over to when we ordered something at a restaurant or store in using “sir” or “please,” and we weren’t allowed to say “yeah,” it was “yes,” said Shannon. “He demanded respect and he got it.”
Fast forward a few hours to just before the 3 p.m. ceremony to dedicate the former Laurel Valley football field as “Jerry Page Field,” and the third- and fourth-grade LV youth football team was playing. Tied at six with United in the final 15 seconds of the game, LV scored a touchdown and Brock Shannon recovered a fumble for the home team to secure the win in front of hundreds of folks who were part of the LV Youth Football program, Ligonier Valley High School football, former Laurel Valley football players and community members, and the Page family.
LV Youth Football President John Fogle organized the groups on the field – the Page family, LV youth football and cheerleaders, Ligonier Valley Rams middle school and high school football, former players of Page and Laurel Valley fans, the Ligonier Valley School District and Ligonier Valley Endowment.
Now the voice of the Rams, Page’s son Jeff spoke about his father over the intercom at the beginning of the ceremony.
“Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Jerry Page Field,” said Page, introducing all to the field’s new name.
As Jeff Page continued, he mentioned his father’s impact on young men.
“Dad evoked in his players qualities and attributes to help them become better football players,” he said. “Those attributes include, but are not limited to, hard work, discipline, focus, commitment, teamwork and, of course, did I mention hard work and discipline? I think Dad inherently knew, instinctively knew, that those same very attributes and qualities would not just lead to success on the football field, but to success in life. That is his everlasting legacy and, as well, his tremendous success as a football coach.”
Ligonier Valley Football Boosters Club President Greg Lonas added that Page had pull with kids and worked hard to keep them on the right track.
“If he saw a young man or any type of person going down the wrong road, he would pull them in a little closer,” said Lonas.
The Ligonier Valley High School marching band played the national anthem while the crowd was gathered. Jeff Page mentioned in his remarks how important the band and the “supports” were to his father.
“Almost unfailingly, he would thank the marching band, the cheerleaders, the boosters, the community,” he said. “He’d say you can’t have a football game without the marching band.”
Fogle knew this, and ensured the band was on hand for the ceremony to honor the coaching legend. Fogle reflected at the end of the evening on a job well done by the organization.
“I am just overwhelmed at the support and the amazing turnout we received to put this all together,” he said. “We couldn’t be happier with the day. It was really an exciting day and I am so pleased it turned out so perfectly for the Page family and our community.”
Following the brief ceremony, the Page family had photos under the scoreboard – proudly designating the field name “Jerry Page Field,” and it was evident the pride for Jerry Page beamed in their faces.
The family hugged and thanked the attendees, as the crowd shuffled to watch the fifth- and sixth-grade game on the now-officially-named Jerry Page Field, many reminiscing about their Saturday afternoons on the same field when the larger-than-life coach was at the center of all of the excitement and happenings there for decades.
Those memories, and that man, will live on for many more decades – at that field – and with all he has made an impact teaching football and life.
