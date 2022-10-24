The original meaning of Halloween will be observed from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with the second annual Lantern Saints Tour at St. Emma Monastery in Hempfield.
Visitors will meet volunteers dressed as 12 to 14 different saints and who will tell the stories of their lives.
“The concept is to spotlight the lives of the saints and to really bring back the true meaning of the holy day that got secularized with Halloween,” said Donna Sunseri of Hempfield. “We are portraying the heroic lives of saints to educate and to inspire our greater community.”
Sunseri is a director with Greensburg Catholic Schoolhouse, a chapter of a national nonprofit organization that assists homeschool families with curriculum and with weekly meetings. The local chapter includes students from pre-school to high school and meets every Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Export.
She was inspired by the times that her family attended a similar event in Loretto, where her mother lives. St. Emma Monastery, a community of Benedictine sisters north of Greensburg, seemed like the perfect setting to have a Lantern Saints Tour that will benefit the monastery.
“My husband and I are Benedictine Oblates, so St. Emma’s has always been a spiritual home for us,” she said. “Mother Mary Anne Noll, the prioress, is from the Loretto area and was familiar with what they do there. So she was all for it when I went to her with an idea of raising funds for the sisters and allowing our students to experience all the facets of putting something like this together.
“Last year was our first one and it was a tremendous success and a lot of fun. Nearly 200 people attended, and that was just one night. It turned out so good that Mother Mary Anne wanted to do it two nights this year.”
Halloween has its roots in early Christian practices. Oct. 31 was All Hallows’ Eve in anticipation of honoring the dead on All Saints’ Day, observed on Nov. 1.
That was not a commemoration for canonized saints, but for all who were faithful followers of Jesus Christ. People prayed and fasted on that vigil and it was customary to visit the graves of loved ones.
Nov. 2 was set aside as All Souls’ Day, also known as the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed and the Day of the Dead.
Those ancient holy days later crossed over with secular observations and festivals. All Hallows’ Eve became a night when it was said that spirits roamed the earth and had to be appeased with offerings. Things turned spooky and eventually became an evening of fun with children and adults in costumes. The focus was not on prayers for the dead, but on going door to door to get treats.
The event at St. Emma’s will highlight the lives of some favorite saints. Visitors at each of the stations will receive a memento of the saint, for instance a prayer card. The saints will be portrayed by students, nuns, priests and monks from St. Vincent Monastery.
“Some of the saints will be returning with new dialogues, and there will definitely be new saints,” Sunseri said.
Two of the nuns at the monastery will reenact saints relevant to their religious order. Sister Audrey will be dressed as St. Scholastica, the twin sister of St. Benedict and foundress of the Benedictine nuns. Sister Margaretta will be St. Walburga, the patron saint of the monastery in Bavaria that in the early 20th century sent a group of sisters to St. Vincent College and Archabbey.
The Rev. Matthew Morelli will portray St. Pio at the Padre Pio shrine. Father Morelli is pastor of Good Shepherd Parish in Kent, Pennsylvania, and also comes to Holy Family Parish in Latrobe to celebrate Latin Masses.
Maya Martin, a student from Leechburg, will be returning as Joan of Arc. Her sister Olive will again be St. Theresa of Lisieux. Two students, sisters Lucy and Beccah Stanislaw of Delmont, will present the lives of martyrs St. Perpetua and St. Felicity. Their father Jason will be St. Francis.
There’s a shrine on the monastery to the children of Fatima who experienced an apparition of the Virgin Mary. Catie Olsen will be Sister Lucia, and Stella Martin and Sunseri’s son Dominic will be the children. Maria Kessler of Latrobe, one of the homeschool parents, will portray Mary.
Student Ashton Kenwick of Greensburg, who last year appeared as St. John the Evangelist, will be St. Michael the Archangel on one of the nights. On the other evening, St. Michael will be presented by Dan Snyder of Allegheny County, who is involved with the national organization Knights in the Classroom.
“This event is very important to the students,” Sunseri said. “They are in a lot of leadership and organization roles, and they work in technology and special effects with lighting. We have tour guides and students selling tickets. There’s also a refreshment stand with beverages and a bake sale, and a basket raffle this year.
“Then you have students telling these stories to make things come alive. There are a lot of things going on behind the scenes, too. It’s a practical lesson of pulling all these things together. It’s a lot of work and it’s a labor of love, and it’s going to benefit St. Emma’s.”
She also noted that it’s an important event for the community to see the true meaning of a holiday that became so secularized.
“All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days are very important holy days in our church, so we want to send out that message,” Sunseri said.
Donations are $10 for adults to attend, $5 for students and free for children 12 and under. St. Emma Monastery is located at 1001 Harvey Ave. (Route 819 north of Greensburg). One-hour tours will leave every 15 minutes. No reservations are needed. Information: stemma.org or reach Sunseri at 724-961-0224 or greensburgpa@catholicschoolhouse.com.
