Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 announced that lane restrictions along Route 30 in Hempfield Township between Walton Tea Room Road and North Greengate Road are underway. The restrictions will continue through 6 a.m. Thursday, July 29. PennDOT officials noted the work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Work will include the removal and replacement of concrete islands, updated ADA ramps and sidewalk as well as other miscellaneous work. Motorists should be aware of short-term traffic pattern changes during the hours mentioned as well as trucks entering and exiting the work site.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh
