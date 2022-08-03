The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists traveling on I-76 through Somerset County to be prepared for nighttime, single-lane patterns and bi-directional traffic in the Allegheny Tunnel, milepost 122, from Aug. 1 through 25. This will occur during the week from Monday to Thursday.
At 10 p.m. each weeknight, starting on Aug. 1, the eastbound tunnel will be closed, and all traffic will be bi-directional in the westbound tunnel until the patterns are lifted by 6 a.m. the next morning.
Thereafter, at 10 p.m. each weeknight, starting on Aug. 15, the westbound tunnel will be closed, and all traffic will be bi-directional in the eastbound tunnel until the patterns are lifted by 6 a.m. the next morning.
The restrictions are necessary to allow crews to safely perform routine maintenance work inside the tunnel.
Motorists should stay alert when approaching and entering the tunnel. Drivers are urged to turn on headlights, remain in their lane, slow down and keep an adequate following distance from the vehicle ahead.
Anyone who experiences car trouble and cannot safely exit the tunnel, should stay in their car, put on their hazard lights and wait for assistance. Tunnel personnel monitor closed-circuit cameras and will send help for disabled vehicles.
Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions. Message boards will be activated to update motorists of any changes to the schedule caused by inclement weather or unforeseen traffic conditions.
To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via mobile phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.