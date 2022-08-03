The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists traveling on I-76 through Somerset County to be prepared for nighttime, single-lane patterns and bi-directional traffic in the Allegheny Tunnel, milepost 122, from Aug. 1 through 25. This will occur during the week from Monday to Thursday.

At 10 p.m. each weeknight, starting on Aug. 1, the eastbound tunnel will be closed, and all traffic will be bi-directional in the westbound tunnel until the patterns are lifted by 6 a.m. the next morning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.