PennDOT District 12 announced possible short-term lane restrictions on both sides of Route 30 between Possum Hollow Road/West Penn Drive and Route 4002 (North Greengate Road) in Jeannette and Hempfield Township.
The restrictions will begin on at 7 a.m. today, March 8 and will tentatively remain in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays through Jan. 1, 2022.
The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform upgrades to traffic signals at 11 intersections located in the project area. Upgrades will include new controllers, new detection, new pedestrian and vehicular signals along with upgrades to ADA ramps. The lane restrictions will allow construction equipment to occupy center and turn lanes. Motorists should drive with caution through work zones.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
