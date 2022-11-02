PennDOT District 12 officials would like to inform motorists of upcoming single-lane restrictions on U.S. Route 22 (William Penn Highway) and state Route 819 in Salem Township.

The scheduled work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, Nov. 7, and will end mid-November. The restrictions will begin at the approaches off of the Route 22/Route 819 intersection.

