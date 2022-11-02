PennDOT District 12 officials would like to inform motorists of upcoming single-lane restrictions on U.S. Route 22 (William Penn Highway) and state Route 819 in Salem Township.
The scheduled work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, Nov. 7, and will end mid-November. The restrictions will begin at the approaches off of the Route 22/Route 819 intersection.
The single-lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to replace signal heads and install an LED sign within the Route 22/Route 819 intersection along with the installation of control assemblies for the signal heads and sign.
Traffic will be controlled at the intersection by flaggers due to the non-functional signals during installation. Motorists should slow down and use caution while approaching the intersection. Pay attention to flaggers and expect delays.
Officials also confirmed single-lane restrictions on U.S. Route 119 northbound (Third Street) in Youngwood.
Paving operations are anticipated to begin Monday, Nov. 7, and anticipated to continue until mid-November, weather and operational dependent.
Motorists can expect single-lane traffic 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday on Route 119 (Third Street) northbound between Stout’s Discount Carpeting and Burton Avenue. Intermittent side road closures will also occur during the operations. Crews will be paving Route 119 north and connecting side roads.
