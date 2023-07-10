PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of nighttime single-lane restrictions on U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township between state Route 136 (West Newton Interchange) and Route 1073 (Sheraton Drive/Old Route 30) at Westmoreland Mall.
The restrictions will be in place Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Wednesday, July 12, through late August, weather and operational dependent.
Single-lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews from Donegal Construction to perform milling operations and Derry Construction to resurface the roadway. Motorists should exercise caution traveling through work zones and be alert for workers.
This work is part of a $10.6 million project for surface improvements on various state routes in Westmoreland County. The project is anticipated to be complete in May 2024.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
