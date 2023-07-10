PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of nighttime single-lane restrictions on U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township between state Route 136 (West Newton Interchange) and Route 1073 (Sheraton Drive/Old Route 30) at Westmoreland Mall.

The restrictions will be in place Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Wednesday, July 12, through late August, weather and operational dependent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.