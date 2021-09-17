Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 announced that lane restrictions will begin next week along Depot Street in Youngwood Borough.
The single-lane restrictions will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 22, and will continue through Oct. 2.
The restrictions will be located between S. 3rd Street (Route 119 North) and Jacks Run Road. The lane restrictions will allow crews to perform drainage work.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. The free website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
