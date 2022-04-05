The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists traveling through Somerset County to be prepared for possible delays beginning April 5, as single-lane patterns and two-way traffic go into effect at the Allegheny Tunnel, located at milepost 122.
The eastbound tunnel will close at 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 5. This means two-way traffic will be moving inside the westbound tunnel. The westbound tunnel will close between 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 6, two-way traffic will then be moving inside the eastbound tunnel.
The tunnels need to be closed for routine maintenance and repair work. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions. The backup date is April 7 if work is not completed on April 5 or 6.
Motorists should stay alert when approaching and entering the tunnel. Drivers are urged to turn on headlights, slow down and keep an adequate distance from the vehicle you are following; remain in your lane and do not pass in the tunnel.
If you experience car trouble and cannot safely exit the tunnel, stay in your car, put on your hazard lights and wait for assistance. Tunnel personnel will monitor closed-circuit cameras and send help for disabled vehicles.
To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via mobile phone. To learn more about PA Turnpike conditions, use one of these resources:
ON THE TURNPIKE
511PA Smartphone App: real-time, hands-free PA traffic advisories
Waze Smartphone App: real-time alerts from other drivers
Digital Message Signs: more than 100 boards along the Turnpike
ON THE WEB
Turnpike Travel Conditions Map: live, interactive map
BY PHONE
511: dial from any PA roadway for local travel information
Pennsylvania Turnpike Customer Assistance Center: 1-800-331-3414, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Outside U.S., please call 717-831-7601)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.