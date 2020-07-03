PennDOT District 12 is informing motorists of lane closures on Route 3091 (New Stanton/Youngwood Road) connecting Interstate 70 and Interstate 76 (Turnpike Mainline) at New Stanton.
The closures will begin on Monday, July 6, and will continue until Monday, Aug. 3, weather permitting. The closures will occur nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The single lane closures may occur on both the east and westbound sides of the roadway. The closures will allow crews to blast clean and paint the bridge that carries the ramps over Route 3091.
