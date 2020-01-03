The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday issued a news release announcing Mount Pleasant-based Silvis Group Inc. has entered consent findings requiring payment of $74,290 in back wages and penalties for violating the labor provisions of the H-2B temporary visa program.
According to the news release, an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) determined that from Jan. 17, 2015, through Jan. 7, 2017, Silvis Group Inc. violated visa program requirements.
In response, the company’s attorney, Richard C. Thiele of Thiele Law Office in Greensburg issued the following statement:
“The Department of Labor has published a news release knowingly containing false and or materially misleading information to the public regarding our client. Our client is a leader in the landscaping industry in the region who utilizes the government’s seasonal worker approved program and has done so for almost two decades.
“When considering all of the seasonal employers available for seasonal workers in the United States, many seasonal workers have returned and continue to return to the Silvis Group repeatedly for almost two decades and will again return this coming season.
“Moreover, when our client was put on notice of the false allegations the government ‘determined’ in their alleged findings, and or ‘Determination Letter,’ the company immediately disputed those findings and timely requested a hearing before a Judge to prove the allegations were unfounded and that they would not be supported by evidence or proved in a court of law.
“As a means of resolution to the dispute for both parties, a settlement was reached and it was agreed between the government and our client that nothing in the government’s alleged Consent Findings or alleged in the Government’s Determination Letter were admitted or proven in court as true.
“Therefore, the News Release which states or implies the determinations of the government as the reason for settlement by our client is a flagrantly incorrect statement by the government.
“Regarding any questions of the housing, that property had a new central air system, and an updated bathroom and updated kitchen. Also, the seasonal workers have always been and remain able to rent freely anywhere from anyone that they choose. Most notably, as mentioned, some of the seasonal workers have been returning to the Silvis Group for 18 years and with all the seasonal employers in the United States, they continually elect to return to the Silvis Group.
“The house in question was raised recently due to the commercial development in this area.
“Silvis Group has been providing services to western PA for over 30 years. Silvis Group always seeks qualified U.S. individuals who aspire to be employed in the landscape industry. Silvis Group welcomes requests from individuals seeking employment. Their goal is, and always has been, to beautify properties with the finest trained, creative workforce.”
