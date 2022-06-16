Unity Township Municipal Authority’s board of directors is hiring a firm to study land near the authority’s sewage treatment plant, which seems to be undergoing movement from possible mine subsidence.
Although UTMA Operations Manager Doug Pike wouldn’t go as far as calling the holes that have appeared near the 14 Mile Run Wastewater Treatment Plant sinkholes, they are enough of a concern that the board agreed to pay Construction Engineering Consultants $6,800 to conduct a geotechnical investigation into the situation.
The investigation will determine if the movement of the ground underneath the driveway near the generator building is from mine subsidence. If it is determined to be mine subsidence, most likely work grouting the area would be scheduled, which stabilizes the area.
Authority engineer Kevin Brett of Lennon, Smith, Souleret said that wouldn’t exactly be a surprise, as grouting work was done back when the plant was initially built due to mine subsidence.
“We don’t want to jump to any conclusions,” said Pike.
Pike said that’s why it’s necessary to have CEC come in and drill some holes and determine the cause.
According to Brett, the primary hole isn’t very big. The investigation is anticipated to be completed within six to eight weeks.
In other business, the board approved the following:
- Payment to Lennon, Smith, Souleret for $91,822.42 for various projects;
- Right of way and easement agreements with Joseph F. Torrero and Betty Marsh for the Donohoe Road Sanitary Sewer Project (Phase II);
- Three EDUs for the Glengarry development;
- Revised UTMA bylaws;
- Renewal of insurance policy raising the authority’s premium by $1,900 to $52,419;
- Resolution to condemn the one property that is still a hold-out for the Donohoe Road Sanitary Sewer Project (Phase II).
The Unity Township Municipal Authority will meet again Wednesday, July 20, at 3 p.m.
