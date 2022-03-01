As part of the City of Latrobe’s partnership with the county to reduce blight, Latrobe City Council received an update Monday on its blight reduction plan.
Brian Lawrence, executive director of the Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority and Land Bank, explained to council that the process uses a five-phase approach, including collecting and evaluating data; mapping tool creation; developing a consensus and convening the blight task force made up of municipal officials, developers, bankers and other stakeholders; engaging with municipal officials; and identifying priority actions steps and implementing them.
“Blight,” Lawrence told council members, “detracts from the city’s attractiveness” and gives Latrobe “a bad name.”
According to Lawrence, a blight plan includes processes for achieving a consensus that blight is a problem, developing a strategy to prevent, remediate and eliminate blight, determining tools and tactics to use, and setting priorities and course of action.
In addition, Lawrence said it’s important to document everything in order to see how things are changing and guide future officials to continue the processes.
Addressing blight starts with the data. Already, an inventory has been taken of blighted properties in Latrobe. They have been put in three categories: good (new construction and renovated properties), fair (show some evidence of neglect) and poor (show major evidence of disrepair and neglect).
Looking at the data, Lawrence said they take notice of tax delinquency, but also look at the higher tax generating areas and crime, which has a unique connection to blight.
In addition, Lawrence cautioned officials not to ignore the properties in the fair category. Early intervention can keep those properties from eventually ending up in the poor category.
In Latrobe, 57 properties were found to be in the poor category, which isn’t a high number. That means just 1.4% of the nearly 4,000 properties in the city fall in the poor range.
Although many believe blight centers around rentals, in Latrobe, Lawrence said it is more 50/50 between owner-occupied and rental properties. In addition, the data also showed that the majority of properties in the city with blight aren’t owned by a company, but are owned by individuals (84%). In addition, those aren’t owned by out-of-towners. In Latrobe, 94% of homes in the poor category are owned by people who live within a 20-minute drive of Latrobe, and many of them have an address within the city.
In fact, Lawrence said eight properties in the poor category are owned by two single individuals — that’s one-eighth of all the poor properties in Latrobe.
As far as the fair properties, there were 368 in Latrobe. They also were 50/50 rentals to owner occupied. The data revealed that 17 owners own 47 of the fair-rated properties.
Lawrence presented council with preliminary recommendations as part of the process, including what Lawrence called ”quick wins” or “in-progress” actions. Some of the items mentioned includes overall prevention, digitizing code enforcement tracking, a friendly letters campaign targeting properties with the first signs of blight and strategic code enforcement.
Prevention actions recommended by Lawrence include continuing enforcement sweeps, but considering moving to a need-based rather than a ward-based approach, as well as a “paint-the-town” program or power-washing and gutter cleaning brigade to help owners who want to remain in compliance, but just don’t have the resources to complete the fixes.
In addition, prevention actions also could include a rental property maintenance and inspection program.
Lawrence said there are also recommendations for remediation actions, including updating property maintenance code with respect to missing, boarded or broken windows; a quality-of-life violation ticketing ordinance to target less severe signs of blight; pre-sale inspections; instituting municipal code and ordinance compliance acts; municipality condemnation order acts; establishment of a blight fund from violation fines and inspection fees; and CDBG-funded low-to-moderate income housing rehabilitation.
Lastly, elimination actions recommended included submitting applications for the demolition program, and working with the redevelopment authority on potential conservatorship actions and the land bank to acquire any tax-delinquent and vacant properties.
“It does you no harm to tell us about these blighted properties,” Lawrence said.
Among the next steps, Lawrence recommended for council members to read “From Blight to Bright: A Comprehensive Toolkit for Pennsylvania.” Lawrence said the document is pretty much the Bible for dealing with blighted properties in Pennsylvania.
Lawrence also said there is one more meeting of the task force coming up in March and then the final plan will be presented to council by the end of the month.
