The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) continues the Lights of Love holiday tradition in 2021, with donations accepted for the annual fundraising event which honors and memorializes loved ones in anticipation of the virtual tree-lighting event on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
This year’s ceremony marks the 34th year of trimming an exterior tree near the main entrance of Excela Health Latrobe Hospital with each light a reminder of the gifts given. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the community, the event remains virtual as it was in 2020.
For a suggested $8 per name, individuals can remember the family members and friends who impacted their life but have passed away. Donations also can honor the people who bring meaning and joy to the contributor’s life now.
There are several ways to participate. Previous donors have been mailed a brochure with instructions on how to complete. Donation forms also are available for downloading by visiting www.excelahealth.org/lightsoflove. Individuals who wish a pre-printed “Lights of Love” brochure, or LAHAS membership application may call 724-537-1733, or email lahas@excelahealth.org.
Gifts are welcome through year’s end and donors may designate people to whom the auxiliary will send or email “Lights of Love” acknowledgement cards. The online honor roll will be updated periodically throughout the holiday season; however, early submissions are most appreciated. View the book and the virtual ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. The program and booklet will be available until Jan. 8, 2022.
Lights of Love is one of many community outreach activities initiated by LAHAS, whose mission is to support the hospital and the communities it serves through education, fundraising and volunteer service.
