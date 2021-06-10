The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from June 14 through Aug. 13 to raise funds for auxiliary endeavors.
LAHAS will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently-worn, used and new shoes collected.
The public can help by bringing shoes to Excela Health Latrobe Area Hospital and Excela Square at Latrobe. Collection boxes will be located in the main lobby at each facility.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners.
Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
In fact, one budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said LAHAS event chair and incoming President Jan Mills. “Now is a great time to repurpose your gently worn, used and new shoes, raise funds for LAHAS, and help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
