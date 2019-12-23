LAHAS completes latest pledge toward Excela Square at Latrobe project

Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) has completed its most recent pledge toward the construction of Excela Square at Latrobe in support of the Family Medicine Residency Program two years ahead of schedule, and just prior to the Unity Township complex marking its second anniversary in January.
This latest donation amount of $250,000 — raised through a variety of fundraisers, from candy and jewelry sales to raffle tickets, bingo and shopping events — will go to the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation (LAHCF), which spearheaded the Investing In Our Future campaign to build Excela Square at Latrobe.
In making the gift, LAHAS president Nancy McKinnon noted that while the hospital aid society leads the various fundraising activities — most recently Lights of Love at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital — it is the widespread public support that should be recognized and applauded.
“We would not have been about to reach our $250,000 goal, let alone two years in advance, without the support of many people in the area,” she said. “We are gratified by the outpouring of generosity toward Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, our foundation and LAHAS.”
Since 1991, LAHAS has contributed nearly $1.6 million in support of Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and LAHCF initiatives that promote a community-healthcare partnership. On two prior occasions over the past 28 years, LAHAS also donated a quarter of a million dollars to facility improvements at Latrobe Hospital, including the construction of the patient services addition and reconstruction of the emergency department.
In making this latest gift, LAHAS board members noted their membership’s commitment to assuring the continued successful recruitment and retention of family medical physicians to the area. Excela Square at Latrobe now serves as the hub to the Family Medicine Residency Program, which boasts a compliment of 24 residents completing three years of training with Excela Health. LAHAS also hosts an annual reception for the residents and their families at Latrobe Country Club.
