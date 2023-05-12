For 38 years, the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society has welcomed over 600 third-grade students from the area to a Children’s Health Fair.
This year, in partnership with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, third-grade students from Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley school districts, along with students from the Valley School of Ligonier participated in the exciting learning experience, which was held at Charter Oak Church Wednesday.
This year’s theme was “Healthy is Happy” and focused on a healthy lifestyle. The goals were to emphasize basic good health and wellness concepts, stimulate creative and participative learning and inspire the adoption of healthy lifestyles.
The health fair was coordinated by Jan Mills and Lorraine Burd of the LAHAS, and featured 12 learning stations that children visited. The stations ranged from respecting others, robotic medicine and dental hygiene to good nutrition, yoga and stress management.
Physicians and employees for Excela and volunteers led the various stations.
In addition, individuals from the community and organizations contributed donations to the health fair, so that each student would leave with a tote bag full of surprises that included things like Be Happy coloring books, frisbees, piggy banks, rulers, stress balls, water bottles and more.
Mills said the current format of the health fair has been a product of not only original stations, but stations that were updated through the pandemic. Stations influenced by COVID-19 included topics like stress management and yoga, impacted by the focus now placed on mental health as an important facet of overall health.
The health fair got its start back in 1984 when it was held May 16 at Legion-Keener Park. That year, 650 third-grade students from Latrobe, Derry and Ligonier participated in the event that at the time, was thought to be the first of its kind in the area.
LAHAS members and volunteers, along with volunteer firefighters, the Latrobe Recreation Board, ambulance companies, businesses and other individuals donated their time to make the fair a success.
Back then, the stations included getting regular safe exercise, how to find help when you need it and eating nutritious foods. Nursing and technical staff from then Latrobe Area Hospital provided expertise for the health fair.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
