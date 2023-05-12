For 38 years, the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society has welcomed over 600 third-grade students from the area to a Children’s Health Fair.

This year, in partnership with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, third-grade students from Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley school districts, along with students from the Valley School of Ligonier participated in the exciting learning experience, which was held at Charter Oak Church Wednesday.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

