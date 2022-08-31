Looking to get outside during the extended weekend? Keystone State Park is hosting several free, walk-up programs over the course of the upcoming Labor Day weekend that are open to the entire family.
- Friday, Sept. 2, 4-6 p.m.: Strawcutter Hike-Park visitors can meet the park’s naturalist at the Strawcutter trail head for a two-hour hike on this less traveled trail. This is a unique trail that takes hikers through a variety of terrains; starting with meadows that merge into a deciduous forest, before gradually becoming more coniferous in nature. Don’t know what that means? Join the hike to find all that as well as how to ID the flora and fauna that call it home.
- Saturday, Sept. 3, 1-5 p.m.: International Vulture Awareness Day – All around the world, vultures of all kinds play a crucial cleanup role in their ecosystems. But, in many parts of the world, vultures populations are also facing declines. Join Keystone State Park staff and volunteers any time from 1-5 p.m. at the beach house for vulture-themed games, crafts, activities and more, and find out why they’re so crucial that there’s an entire day devoted to their awareness. Visit www.vultureday.org for more information on International Vulture Awareness Day.
- Sunday, Sept. 4, 2-4 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.: Spillway demonstrations – The spillway is always a fun area to explore. Stop by during the times listed where the park naturalist will demonstrate methods for viewing life in and around the spillway, various methods for studying the water and will have live specimens on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.