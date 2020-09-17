Kulick elected diocesan administrator for Diocese of Greensburg

New Alexandria priest Monsignor Larry J. Kulick will handle the day-to-day administrative activities for the Diocese of Greensburg as it awaits the appointment of a new bishop.
Kulick, moderator of the curia and a priest of the diocese for 28 years, was elected administrator of the Diocese of Greensburg by the College of Consultors Sept. 15, one day after Bishop Edward C. Malesic was installed as the 12th bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland.
Kulick, who is also the pastor of St. James Parish in New Alexandria and who served as vicar general of the diocese for Bishop Malesic, will oversee the governance of the Diocese of Greensburg until Pope Francis appoints a new bishop to replace Malesic.
He will be responsible for the governance of the day-to-day activities of the diocese to ensure that the work, ministry and mission of the diocese continue. He will act as a steward of the diocese and its patrimony until a new bishop assumes these responsibilities.
One of the important obligations of the administrator, Kulick said, will be to prepare the diocese to receive its new bishop.
The authority of the diocesan administrator is limited and does not equal that of the diocesan bishop, he noted. The administrator cannot, for example, institute nor promulgate any new diocesan policies.
Kulick is a native of Leechburg, where he was a parishioner of the former St. Martha Parish. He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from St. Vincent College, and a master’s degree in systematic theology and a master of divinity degree from St. Vincent Seminary. He was ordained to the priesthood May 16, 1992, by Bishop Anthony G. Bosco at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg.
Kulick earned a licentiate in canon law from The Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C., in 2012.
He was appointed vicar general and moderator of the curia in 2012 by Bishop Lawrence E. Brandt and reappointed vicar general in 2015 by Bishop Malesic.
Kulick received the title of monsignor by virtue of his office as vicar general of the diocese on May 21, 2014.
