The New Alexandria priest who has been handling the day-to-day administrative activities for the Diocese of Greensburg as it awaited the appointment of a new bishop won’t see his duties diminished now that the official appointment has been made.
The Rev. Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, JCL, has been appointed by The Holy Father, Pope Francis as the sixth Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, the diocese announced early Friday after receiving official word from the Vatican.
“I would like to express my gratitude to the Holy Father for his confidence and trust in appointing me as Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg. Western Pennsylvania has always been my home. I feel honored to be able to serve as Bishop in the Diocese where I was born, raised, educated, ordained and have served my entire life,” Kulick said.
The ordination and installation of Bishop-elect Kulick is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2021, with details still being finalized, according to the diocese.
Kulick, who is also the pastor of St. James Parish in New Alexandria and who served as vicar general of the diocese, was elected administrator of the Diocese of Greensburg by the College of Consultors Sept. 15, one day after Bishop Edward C. Malesic was installed as the 12th bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland. Kulick is a native of Leechburg, where he was a parishioner of the former St. Martha Parish. He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from St. Vincent College, and a master’s degree in systematic theology and a master of divinity degree from St. Vincent Seminary.
He was ordained to the priesthood May 16, 1992, by Bishop Anthony G. Bosco at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg.
Kulick earned a licentiate in canon law from The Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C., in 2012.
He was appointed vicar general and moderator of the curia in 2012 by Bishop Lawrence E. Brandt and reappointed vicar general in 2015 by Bishop Malesic.
Kulick received the title of monsignor by virtue of his office as vicar general of the diocese on May 21, 2014.
