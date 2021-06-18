Keystone State Park in Derry Township will host an educational program this month where members of the community are invited to visit the park to learn about the monarch butterfly.
The “Meet the Monarchs” program will be held starting at 3 p.m. June 26 in front of the park’s James Kell Visitor Center.
Program attendees will get an opportunity to see monarch butterflies and caterpillars up close while learning about their life cycle, their roles and partnerships in nature, and what unique characteristics set them apart from other insects.
Program attendees will also be able to view the unveiling of the park’s new, handmade monarch viewing habitat, created by Eagle Scout Albany Slentz of Delmont. The viewing habitat will allow park visitors to get an up-close view of monarchs in various stages of their life cycle and learn about each phase of life. The habitat will also allow the monarchs to remain safe and undisturbed in a natural environment, park officials noted.
Slentz chose the monarch’s habitat for her Eagle Scout project after meeting with Keystone State Park Environmental Education Specialist Jean H. Keene to determine the needs of the park’s educational programming.
Slentz began her scouting journey with Troop 1236 in Harrison City, as one of the first girls to take part in the Boy Scouts of America program. She has since transferred to Troop 1211 in Delmont, where she earned her Eagle Scout rank. She is the third female Eagle Scout in the Westmoreland-Fayette Council of BSA. She is also the youngest so far, having completed her Eagle Scout requirements at age 14.
For more information on the event, visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/meet_the_monarchs. Any questions can be directed to Keene by contacting 724-668-2939 or jkeene@pa.gov.
