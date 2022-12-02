Despite split votes in the elections for Derry Area School District Board of Directors president and vice president Thursday night, both newly elected officers are looking forward to the new year.

The board elections were part of the directors’ reorganizational meeting which saw the reelection of Dave Krinock as president and first-term member Steve Frye ousting Nathan Doherty as vice president.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.