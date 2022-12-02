Despite split votes in the elections for Derry Area School District Board of Directors president and vice president Thursday night, both newly elected officers are looking forward to the new year.
The board elections were part of the directors’ reorganizational meeting which saw the reelection of Dave Krinock as president and first-term member Steve Frye ousting Nathan Doherty as vice president.
Frye was first nominated for president along with Krinock and Director Kevin Liberoni, which resulted in no candidate receiving a majority of votes (five). This resulted in a runoff between Krinock and Frye per the school board’s policy, which saw Krinock win with a 5-4 vote.
Krinock, Liberoni, Doherty, Sean Kemmerer and Bill Feldbusch voted to elect Krinock. Frye, Dean Reed, Nancy Findish and Josh Campbell voted for Frye.
Doherty, who served as vice president this year, then nominated Frye for vice president. Krinock nominated Liberoni, while Liberoni nominated Doherty.
Frye won with five votes: Reed, Findish, Doherty, Campbell and himself. Liberoni voted for himself along with Krinock, Kemmerer and Feldbusch.
After the meeting, Krinock, who is in his 16th year on the school board, said he is happy to serve again as president.
“The title doesn’t mean anything,” he said. “I like to say we have nine voices on this board, not two or three, and I try to keep it that way.”
Krinock plans to continue leading the board of directors in a “fair and equal” manner, he said. He added the directors all work together well which helps take the district in a direction that is in line with his vision.
Frye said he is excited to step into the role of vice president.
“I’m looking forward to serving the school district and community, and working with Dave,” he said.
Frye expects a lot of learning, especially from Krinock, and professional growth as the district moves into the new year. Krinock told the Bulletin he sees Frye as a “young and smart guy” who will add a lot to the direction of the district.
“I believe he will do fine,” Krinock said of Frye.
Along with elections, the school board unanimously approved Campbell, Liberoni and Reed to the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee. All three directors served on the committee this past year. Feldbusch was reappointed to serve on the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 7 Board.
Superintendent Greg Ferencak said the district is conducting a personnel investigation after it received complaints about a recent class presentation from an eighth-grade English Language Arts class.
According to a woman who addressed the school board during the public comment portion of the meeting, the slide in question discussed pronouns and the parts of speech. The slide included a sentence which said gender-neutral pronouns such as “they and their are OK with me.”
The investigation began just before the Thanksgiving break but due to the situation being a personnel matter no other details could be provided, Ferencak said.
Liberoni made a motion to table the vote on a new board policy which would allow board members to participate during meetings through electronic communication. The policy only stipulated that directors need to be able to hear all present members and be heard by all members. Liberoni asked that the wording clarify that directors must meet using video and audio.
Eight other district policies were approved after they had gone through the commenting period.
The board of directors unanimously approved a 12-month contract with Derry Borough Police Department. The school will pay the department $16,800 for services between Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023 – an increase of $2,800 from last year’s contract.
Before the vote, Doherty told the board it was receiving a “bargain” with the contract.
“We have a really good relationship with the borough police department and I think for the amount of this contract, we’re getting a good deal,” Doherty said.
The contract will cover assistance with traffic during drop-off and pick-up hours at Grandview Elementary. The department will also be the primary responding unit for calls for service to the district’s schools when incidents arise which require law enforcement action, such as a student found in possession of illicit drugs.
After naming Thomas Kelly head coach of the Trojans varsity baseball team last month, the board approved two assistant coaches and one volunteer coach. Both Mark Gray and Damian Huffman will serve under Kelly as assistant coaches. Omar Ward will assist as a volunteer coach.
In other business, the school board directors approved the following:
- Hired Abigail Cunningham as an extended day-to-day substitute teacher for employee #277;
- Approved a one-year unpaid child-rearing leave, effective Feb. 14, 2023, for employee #277;
- Approved a 12-week Family Medical Leave for employee #355, effective Jan. 27, 2023;
- Hired Robert Neidblason as guidance counselor mentor for the 2022-23 school year;
- Appointed Owen Beard as an EWCTC cooperative education technology intern for the 2022-23 school year at no cost to the district, and
- Approved disposal of a 2004 Chevrolet maintenance van to Denny’s Auto, receiving $350.
The DASD Board of Directors will meet again 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023, at the high school audion.
