Korean War Footlocker focus of latest library historic photo show

Russ Raisig, a volunteer from Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, will present “Korean War Footlocker” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, as part of the 2021 historic photo show “Faces of Ligonier Valley: Veterans of the Korean War Era” in the Pennsylvania Room of the Ligonier Valley Library.
Raisig will focus on a soldier’s life in the war including their equipment and experiences. Items in the footlocker will include artifacts from the museum’s collection, documents and photos.
Registration is open for the program. For additional information or to register, call 724-238-6451 or visit www.ligonierlibrary.org.
Items on display at the photo show include photographs, documents, memorabilia and uniforms, and other items relating to experiences of war in Korea, Germany, military bases across the country, the globe and here on the home front.
While more than 270 Ligonier Valley veterans have been identified, Shirley Iscrupe, Pennsylvania Room archivist, is still seeking additional photographs, documents and any items that the public would be willing to lend for copying and the display.
The photo show will remain open for viewing until Tuesday, Nov. 16, during regular Pennsylvania Room hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Those interested in viewing the show are asked to check with the library prior to visiting the show, as hours are subject to change; event plans may also change because of COVID-19. Check the library website at www.ligonierlibrary.org for updates.
For additional information, call 724-238-6451 or email Shirley.Iscrupe@wlnonline.org.
