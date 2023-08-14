A kitchen fire broke out early Friday evening at a residence along state Route 982 in Derry Township.
According to Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Piantine, emergency responders were dispatched Friday, Aug. 11, at 6:48 p.m. to 5491 Route 982 in the village of Peanut.
“We were called for a kitchen fire with a person trapped on the front of the house,” Piantine said. “When I got there, the fire was in the kitchen and she was on the front porch. She just had surgery or something because her leg was in a cast.
“We had to move her to the side a little bit until we got guys in there to start on putting the fire out, then we carried her off the steps and the ambulance people took her up to their ambulance to check her out.”
The fire originated on the stove, Piantine said, noting the damage was “pretty extensive.”
“It took the kitchen, came out the window on the side of the house and the back porch,” he said. “After we hit the hydrant and started flowing water, they had a broken waterline in Peanut, so we still had water on the fire, but we had additional tankers sitting there just in case.”
Bradenville VFD was assisted at the scene by firefighting crews from Latrobe, Derry Borough, New Alexandria, Youngstown Whitney, Lloydsville and Pleasant Unity, in addition to Mutual Aid Ambulance Service.
After returning to the station, firefighters were dispatched at 10 p.m. for a fire at a residence in the 700 block of East First Avenue in Derry Borough.
“We were back in the station cleaning up, just got done packing our hose, and we wash all our air packs and sanitize them,” Piantine said. “They were all sitting on the apron, we were washing them out, and this call came in so they had to get dressed, grab the air packs, get in the trucks and go.”
The department’s busy weekend continued Saturday as Bradenville VFD was on standby with its tanker truck at White Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Export.
The standby duty was due to extensive manpower needed in Plum’s Rustic Ridge neighborhood where a fatal explosion Saturday morning destroyed three homes and killed five people, including one child.
Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
