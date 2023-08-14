A kitchen fire broke out early Friday evening at a residence along state Route 982 in Derry Township.

According to Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Piantine, emergency responders were dispatched Friday, Aug. 11, at 6:48 p.m. to 5491 Route 982 in the village of Peanut.

