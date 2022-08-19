For its third year, the Kids Corner Garden Program graduated another class of young gardeners from the Ligonier area Wednesday night.

The seven kids have spent the past 12 weeks at the Ligonier Community Garden learning the basics of growing plants and to many parents’ liking, an appetite for fruits and vegetables.

