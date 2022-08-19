For its third year, the Kids Corner Garden Program graduated another class of young gardeners from the Ligonier area Wednesday night.
The seven kids have spent the past 12 weeks at the Ligonier Community Garden learning the basics of growing plants and to many parents’ liking, an appetite for fruits and vegetables.
The program is run by Judy Ridgeway and Barli Ross, both of whom are Penn State Master Gardeners, who teach 6-, 7- and 8-year-olds everything to start a garden of their own and how to protect it from insects and small animals.
Over the past three months the kids have planted a variety of plants, including squash, tomatoes, kale, corn and bush beans, on six plots at the community garden. Once the food is ready to harvest, the children pluck it from vines and stalks and divide the haul amongst themselves.
While not everything was a hit for the kids – the kale salad did not top the chart of favorites when asked – one vegetable stood out among them all.
“The sugar snap peas!” Nora Skovira exclaimed.
The 6-year-old from Cook Township said it was fun to eat them right off the vine. Nora said she wasn’t a fan of vegetables except, surprisingly, Brussels sprouts, but Kids Corner changed that.
Nora’s mom, Rachel, can attest to her daughter’s change. She said sugar snap peas have become a new favorite.
All of the kids get hands-on learning weeding, planting and maintaining their small plots of crops.
Juniper Lowe, a 7-year-old from Ligonier Borough, said she would take everything she’s learned and continue gardening at home. Juniper wants to plant snap peas at home next year but said the kale can go to the bunnies.
Jenna Lowe, Juniper’s mom, said the program made such a positive impact on the family they will rent a garden bed at the community garden next year.
While her husband is the better gardener, Jenna said the family will hopefully grow potatoes, tomatoes and definitely snap peas.
When they arrived at their final session, the kids had a few more plants to harvest before receiving their caps and diplomas. First up were cherry tomatoes in red, yellow and orange. Most of these ended in the stomachs of the kids and parents as it served as the base for an hors d’oeuvre with basil and cheese, dipped in a balsamic dressing.
Afterward, the kids harvested the last of their few remaining crops. The bush beans provided quite the excitement as a vole that made its home among the plants was uprooted, eventually finding a new home in a neighboring planter box.
The children also found the remnants of a dead caterpillar that at one point was home to baby wasps. Andrea Kautz of Ligonier Township, who volunteers with the group and is an entomologist in her professional life, provided the soon-to-be graduates with one last lesson on the garden bugs.
The kids wrapped up their last harvest with the few remaining lemon squash and cucumbers the deer left for them.
Judy and Barli recalled the past 12 weeks of lessons, funny moments and so many plants with the kids before handing out white graduation caps with fruit and vegetable cutout tassels. Diplomas and their certificates of completion made the kids the newest generation of young gardeners.
Judy said the program’s biggest impact on the kids is showing them all the different things they are able to grow and how to use different foods.
“It brings us a lot of joy knowing we are teaching these kids about their food,” Judy said. “They learned where their food comes from, what it takes to make it grow and grow healthy.”
The Kids Corner program is sponsored by the Ligonier Township Recreation Board and funded by the Ligonier Valley Education Trust.
Kids Corner is already accepting kids for next year. Space is limited and can only accept eight kids a year. Children must be between 6 and 8 years old and have completed kindergarten.
Those interested should reach out to Judy through the Ligonier Community Garden Facebook page or send a text to 410-533-6465.
After 12 weeks, many of the parents had high praise for Judy, Barli and the volunteers who help make the program what it is.
“Judy and Barli are so nice and wonderful,” Rachel said. “It’s a great program that I would recommend 100%.”
Tara Hassler, the mother of 8-year-old gardener Hunter, said the program has taught her son so much more than gardening.
“I think it helped my son understand purpose and responsibility,” Tara said. “He helped prepare soil, plant seeds, watch it grow, then harvest and eat.
“Taking care of our food helped him to also understand being mindful. Having other kids here taught them all about being a team as well as communicating together. This program is an amazing asset to this community.”
