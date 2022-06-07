The Derry Rod and Gun Club hosted 125 children for its annual Kids Day Saturday, an outdoor family event with many sporting and physical activities.
The event returned in full swing this year after being put on hold due to the pandemic.
Hosted at the club’s property in Derry Township, groups of kids were rotated through nine different stations which included fishing canoes, rifle shooting, archery and a 24-foot climbing wall.
Marisa Bates has been coming to the event even before her kids were old enough to participate and considers it a “family day.” Her husband Mike organized the event now, but before it was her dad who helped run the day.
The day is part physical activity and part learning experience, and the kids are exposed to sports and activities they don’t see in their daily life.
“While the Derry (school district) has traditional sports, at the rod and gun club kids can enjoy the outdoors, fishing, the boats and a lot more,” Bates said.
Many of the family members that day remarked on how they enjoyed showing their kids how much fun they can have outside the house.
For 9-year-old Jaiden Simon, that excitement was felt stepping out of a canoe he and two other boys his age just paddled around the lake.
“That was the best one ever,” Jaiden said. “But I am still waiting to do the (other stations).”
While he was at first afraid the boat might tip over, Jaiden said he liked being out there just talking and trying to collect lily pads.
Along with scaling a rock climbing wall and target shooting, the club had informational areas set up throughout the property.
Down by the lake, working dogs, trained to fetch fowl, could be seen swimming in the lake toward decoys as kids and adults watched demonstrators guide the dogs toward their target.
Under a pavilion, the interaction became more hands-on as the kids got up close with reptiles.
Even the shooting ranges, which included .22 caliber rifles, shotguns and muzzleloaders, started with the rules of gun safety and importance of hearing and eye protection.
While hosted by the Derry Rod and Gun Club, many sponsors also contributed, making sure the kids could experience different opportunities the outdoors can provide.
