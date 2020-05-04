Mindful of the social distancing guidelines, Ligonier Community Garden volunteers recently began preparing 24 raised garden plots for the coming growing season.
Located at the former Loyalhanna Watershed building property on Old Route 30, the township garden project was established three years ago by the Ligonier Township Recreation Board.
“We never considered not doing the garden this year. It’s an outside project and people need to get out and do things,” said Larry Shew, Ligonier Township Recreation Board president. “There is plenty of space out here to garden and practice being 6 feet apart. If they wish to wear a mask they can do so.”
Shew said he never worried that the garden would not be successful this year.
“It is popular with the people because they like to grow their own organic vegetables. Many people in this area do not have the space or enough sunlight to grow gardens in their own yards,” Shew said. “People just need to get out in the sun, get some vitamin D, some UV, grow vegetables and live healthier.”
Shew said the garden is open 24 hours, so if anyone is uncomfortable with others in the garden, they can choose a time when no one else is there.
The plots are available each spring to Ligonier Township and Ligonier Borough residents for a $25 fee.
“This is our third year of gardening and we sell out every year,” Shew said. “We started with 18 beds and we added six more this year.”
The beds were filled recently with new soil and mushroom manure for the season.
Some gardeners have already begun working the soil in their plots.
Sisters Nancy Braun and Peg Marshall will be planting beans, cabbage, zucchini, yellow squash and tomatoes in their three plots.
“Last year, we canned 200 jars from our garden,” said Braun. “We find it fun to work together. This is a great way to get fresh air and exercise.”
Marshall said getting out in the garden is just what she needed to burn off some energy after being in the house for the past few weeks.
“It’s a good thing because I get to work off some energy. I am around people but not around people,” Marshall said. “It’s good to be out in the sun. We are both gardeners but we live in a condo, so this is a perfect opportunity for us to get our hands in the dirt.”
All supplies will be provided by Ligonier Township and private donations.
When the season opens this year, a special new section of the community garden has been set aside for the children.
Ligonier Community Garden Project Manager Judy Ridgway will introduce a program for children who will have graduated kindergarten this season all the way through age 12. The program is free to children who reside in Ligonier Township and Ligonier Borough, thanks to funding by two generous donors.
Based on the present day social distancing guidelines, the beginning date for the children’s garden is in limbo. The group hopes to begin the program in the middle of May and continue through September.
“As soon as it is safe, we will start working with the children in the Kids Corner,” Ridgway said.
The children will meet Wednesday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights would be the rain date.
Only 10 children will be in the program for this first year. To register, private message a request on the Ligonier Community Garden Facebook page.
Ridgway and Barli Ross will provide a program for children that will teach them how to provide proper soil, plant, weed, nourish and harvest the plants.
Some of the harvest will be donated to the Ligonier Food Bank.
The children will learn square foot gardening in the raised beds and straw bale gardening.
At the first work day, volunteers constructed a teepee from tree branches to grow vining plants on the poles.
Several special projects will be conducted throughout the growing season. Children will assist in the making of stepping stones, butterfly puddlers, mason bee houses, composting and a butterfly ascension.
The gardeners’ goal is to grow a 45-pound pumpkin.
