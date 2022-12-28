Whether you have a New Year’s resolution to get into better shape, are a hardcore runner or simply enjoy a brisk morning walk, Dean Banko has a way for you to kick off 2023.
The New Florence native will be hosting the Set Your Year on Fire 5K run/walk at 10 a.m. Jan. 1, with proceeds benefiting the Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1.
The event will begin near Weller Field in Ligonier and will follow the Ligonier Valley Trail.
The race will feature run, walk, virtual and ruck divisions.
“I have been looking for places to hold some other races in the area and have been wanting a reason to use the trail for a race for little over a year now,” said Banko, who organized four races in 2022, including the Festivus 5K on Dec. 18 that benefited the New Florence Volunteer Fire Department.
“I figured this year would be the year to bring a race back to the trail,” stated Banko. “A couple of years ago, a church had a Turkey Trot on the trail, but has since stopped doing it. It’s a nice, flat trail that can be controlled, and for safety, be contained pretty easily since there is only one small road crossing.”
Banko, who is the owner of the Only Eye Athletics brand, has been a competitive runner since 2015, having run hundreds of road, trail and obstacle course races and duathlons. After being a self-described “bench warmer” in the past, he claims that he fell in love with running and has since become a certified coach through Road Runners of America.
Knowing that he wanted to support a local organization, Banko chose the fire company due to the proximity of the trail to the fire station and to help offset the costs of the department’s recent building, aerial truck and equipment purchases.
“I highly respect what they do for our communities,” praised Banko. “Not just in the traditional sense of fighting fires or helping at accidents, but the whole community involvement that each department partakes in. Such things as driving around with Santa on the back of the truck or driving in a parade and teaching fire prevention to children.”
“Those things draw me to helping local fire companies.”
Registration for the Set Your Year on Fire 5K is available for $25 until noon on Dec. 31. On-site registration will begin at 9 a.m. on race day for $30.
Fee includes a custom race bib number, chip timing and post-race snacks. Ruck participants will receive an official patch directly from GoRuck since it will be be an official sponsored event.
Awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers overall in each division and also to the top three in each age group for the run.
“I know what it takes to put on a good race and what participants come to expect,” said Banko, noting that he goes above and beyond for those who take part in his races.
“I try to make the events I direct fun,” he proclaimed. “I try to get tons of pictures for participants to enjoy. I video the finish line so people can watch themselves finish, I try to come up with cool awards, cool designs on shirts, try to give out stickers with the race design and also unique race bibs.”
Banko also stressed that he makes safety a priority.
“I make sure the race course is safe and marked properly: That means not only stopping traffic at intersections, but correct mileage and making sure no one gets lost.”
“I’m just crossing my fingers that we get a good turnout for the race,” said Banko, who hopes to make it an annual event. “Whether people are coming to compete or just to have fun, it’s all about getting active. It would be nice to get a huge crowd so we can raise a lot of money to help the fire company who helps us all whenever asked.”
For additional information, specific course details or to register for the Set Your Year on Fire 5K, visit: runsignup.com/Race/PA/Ligonier/SetYourYearOnFire5k2023.
