Whether you have a New Year’s resolution to get into better shape, are a hardcore runner or simply enjoy a brisk morning walk, Dean Banko has a way for you to kick off 2023.

The New Florence native will be hosting the Set Your Year on Fire 5K run/walk at 10 a.m. Jan. 1, with proceeds benefiting the Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1.

