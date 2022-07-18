The Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower is an annual celestial event that occurs as a result of the Earth passing through the dust and debris that is left behind from a comet. The particular comet of origin of these showers is still debated but the result is an annual light show of ‘shooting stars’ that originate in the constellation known as Aquarius from mid-July until late August. Since this meteor shower can be somewhat faint, it’s best viewed in a dark sky during a new moon. That means the ideal time frame for viewing it this year is the weekend of July 29-31.
Keystone State Park will run two programs to view these meteor showers during that weekend: Meteors and Moths on July 29 and Sunset Float-Delta Aquariid Edition on July 30.
Meteors and Moths, which takes place on Friday, July 29, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. invites park visitors to watch the meteor showers but at the same time, track moths. “It just so happens that this peak weekend occurs during National Moth Week,” explains environmental education specialist Jean H. Keene. “We’ve taken part in that event for the last two years. We’d like to continue to do so, but still allow visitors to view the meteor shower. So why not do both?” Visitors are invited to set up to watch the showers, but also to set up a white sheet to attract moths and then submit their moth observations to the iNaturalist app.
The Sunset Float-Delta Aquariid Edition takes place on Saturday, July 30, from 8 to 10 p.m. It’s a ‘bring your own kayak’ program in which park visitors can join Keene for an evening of watching the sunset from the water and then remaining on the water to watch the meteor showers. “The Sunset Float programs are always a popular program,” states Ms. Keene, “registration always fills quickly for them. Thanks to the addition of several volunteers, I’ve been able to add more spaces than I’m usually able to for these programs.”
Visitors can register for either program by visiting the park’s Facebook page or by visiting events.dcnr.pa.gov/keystone_state_park.
