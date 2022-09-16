Keystone State Park visitors who are looking for a means to give back to their park have an opportunity to do so on Sept. 24. That day, which also happens to be National Public Lands Day, is the day that the park hosts its annual volunteer event, Paddle for Pollution.

“National Public Lands Day is an appropriate day to host it,” states environmental educator Jean H. Keene, “because it’s a great opportunity to give back to your state park.”

