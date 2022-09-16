Keystone State Park visitors who are looking for a means to give back to their park have an opportunity to do so on Sept. 24. That day, which also happens to be National Public Lands Day, is the day that the park hosts its annual volunteer event, Paddle for Pollution.
“National Public Lands Day is an appropriate day to host it,” states environmental educator Jean H. Keene, “because it’s a great opportunity to give back to your state park.”
Through various means, litter can accumulate in Keystone Lake throughout the busy season. Each year, Paddle for Pollution allows volunteers to take to their kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, and rowboats and join staff and DARCee’s Friends of Keystone State Park to float the lake and pick up the trash so that it doesn’t impact the habitats and wildlife. Once completed, volunteers are invited to stick around for a pizza lunch.
Launch begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until lunch at around noon. Loaner vessels are available on a first come first served basis.
