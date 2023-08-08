Keystone State Park nominated for Best Destination for Fall Foliage

This photo of Keystone State Park, by local artist Clare Kaczmarek, beautifully illustrates why the park was nominated for its fall foliage.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Residents of the Laurel Highlands have long known about the scenic beauty of Keystone State Park, and now the 1,200-acre Westmoreland County oasis is drawing national attention.

A panel of experts and USA Today’s 10Best editors announced Monday that Keystone State Park in Derry Township has been recognized as a nominee for the Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage.

