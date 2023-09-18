Keystone State Park nominated for Best Destination for Fall Foliage

This photo of Keystone State Park, by local artist Clare Kaczmarek, beautifully illustrates why the park was named nation’s Best Destination for Fall Foliage.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

When it comes to brilliant fall colors, Keystone State Park is golden.

Readers have selected the Westmoreland County park as the nation’s Best Destination for Fall Foliage, USA Today’s 10Best announced Friday as part of its Readers’ Choice Awards.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.