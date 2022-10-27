When the Derry Township Municipal Authority took over the sanitary lines at Keystone State Park as part of the million-dollar trail and sewage project, it believed lines from the cabins were in good working order.

But after the authority’s staff further investigated the lines, it found it now has a replacement project on its hands that could cost nearly $250,000. The project has a projected cost of $4.59 million, a majority covered by grants.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.