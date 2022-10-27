When the Derry Township Municipal Authority took over the sanitary lines at Keystone State Park as part of the million-dollar trail and sewage project, it believed lines from the cabins were in good working order.
But after the authority’s staff further investigated the lines, it found it now has a replacement project on its hands that could cost nearly $250,000. The project has a projected cost of $4.59 million, a majority covered by grants.
“We never knew this line was this bad,” said DTMA chairman Dan Duralia. ”This board was led, a false impression, by whoever, engineers, the state, anybody and it seemed like they just wanted someone to take their plant over.”
Duralia clarified that the board has known about the current issue for the past few months but it was never mentioned when the project began.
The authority passed a motion at its Wednesday meeting to finish its probe of sanitary lines and present the findings to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The meeting will discuss who is responsible for bringing the system up to current standards before it is tapped into the authority’s system.
The resolution also ensures no part of the park’s sewage connects to the authority system until it meets its specifications.
The extent of damaged and old lines was laid out by authority manager Renae McCracken and Owen Meyer. A large portion of the problem lines were broken into three sections for the authority to tackle piecemeal while the trail project is ongoing and DCNR builds new buildings.
McCracken asked the board to consider authorizing line replacement in one of those sections now, ahead of DCNR construction projects set to take place in the spring.
The 90 feet of line which runs between two manholes would be replaced before a parking lot is put in over top. McCracken and Meyer said holes in the line have caused a large infiltration issue during rainstorms, putting an extra 25- to 30-gallons-per-minute of stormwater into the system.
That section could be replaced for a few thousand dollars so long as the manholes are kept, according to estimates provided to the board.
But Duralia was skeptical the authority should be responsible for any cost with the information coming to light.
“For this board to put that kind of money into this project, I think we’re doing a disservice to our other ratepayers (customers),” he said.
DTMA Secretary Ellen Keefe said the board never got a “straight answer” as to the entire system’s condition.
“For months and months and months we tried to find out what the condition of what we were taking over was,” Keefe said.
When the authority took over the system, cameras were used to inspect parts of it. Duralia said the board at the time was told by its engineers the problems were not something that couldn’t be fixed. The information from those camera inspections were filed away and never presented to the board, he said.
Board member Joe Dixon disagreed with Duralia and said he believed the responsibility falls on the authority.
“Now, we signed that agreement through the feedback of our people, it’s what we got, (the system is) fine,” Dixon said. “We signed it.
“Think if that was you?... I agreed to sell you a tractor and you agree to buy it as is. You’re not going to come back to me two months later and say, ‘Listen, the rod’s bent on that tractor,’ right?”
Dixon added that seeking grant money or having the state cover the cost to replace the lines puts the cost on Pennsylvania taxpayers. Duralia agreed the authority may not win its case for the main line but said he believes it still has a case when it comes to connecting the cabins to the system.
“Those cabins aren’t up to spec,” he said. “Let them do their own cabin work. Why should we be sending our guys out there?”
The cabin work Duralia referenced includes installing vent stacks, piping which helps relieve pressure in the system, for the cabins. Officials with the DCNR have told the authority it believed the work would cost more than $100,000 but Meyer and others believe the work will cost significantly less, Meyer said.
The authority has a meeting with DCNR officials in the coming weeks in which it will discuss the cost and system concerns.
In other business, the board approved the following:
- Reimbursement payment to Supancic Excavating in the amount of $118,165.05 for the Chappell Way project. $100,000 comes from a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant;
- Pay requisition No. 15 for the Keystone State Park project totaling $145,628.44 paid to Gibson-Thomas Engineering, Plum Contracting, S&E Utility Contracting and DTMA;
- The purchase of a seven-year extended warranty for the DTMA’s new Ford F150 truck, and
- The purchase of a pump flow meter at the cost of $17,928.
The DTMA’s next meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16.
