Keystone State Park gets special IPA beer

Keystone State Park has been recognized with a special India pale ale (IPA) style beer from a Pennsylvania-based craft brewery.
New Trail Brewing Co. of Williamsport described the new beer — dubbed K.S.P. — as “full of brilliant tropical fruits balanced with vibrant pine” and noted that the drink is “brewed with fluffy oats and smoothly hopped with Simcoe, Centennial, and one of our new favorite hops, HBC 586.”
The 1,200-acre park in Derry Township was selected as the first in the brewery’s special rollout of state park-themed beers.
In a recent newsletter published by the Pennsylvania Parks & Forest Foundation, which is partnering with New Trail Brewing, it noted that the brewery’s taproom supply of the Keystone State Park beer had sold out in the first week.
Donations from sales of the beer will go to the Keystone State Park Fund. For more information about the K.S.P. beer of New Trail Brewery, visit its website at www.newtrailbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook page.
