The Keystone Farmers Market, located in the beach parking lot of Keystone State Park in Derry Township, continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday through at least Sept. 12, and potentially later. Vendors can arrive as early as 8 a.m. to set up.
The Keystone Farmers Market is currently operated and maintained by the DARCee’s Friends of Keystone State Park. This new operating organization is a committee under the Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) that is devoted to supporting the park through volunteer events and fundraising.
All funds that are collected from the farmers market vendors go directly to supporting the park in the form of educational programming, park maintenance, aesthetic contribution, and more.
The only requirements to sell at the famers market are that you make, bake, or grow what you are selling, so visitors can find anything from produce, baked goods (both regular and gluten free), jewelry of all types, woodcraft, salsa, sauces, spices, insect sprays, bath bombs and other gift items.
For more information, visit the farmers market Facebook page at www.facebook.com/keystonefarmersmarket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.