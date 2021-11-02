Voters will cast their ballots in a number of key races at the county and local level in today’s general election. Polls will be open at 307 voting precincts in Westmoreland County from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be permitted to vote.
Key county races include district attorney (Democratic incumbent John Peck and Republican Nicole Ziccarelli); prothonotary (Democrat Tom Murphy and Republican Gina O’Barto); clerk of courts (Democrat Muzzy Colosimo and Republican and current acting clerk of courts Megan Loughner), and coroner (Democratic incumbent Ken Bacha and Republican Tim Carson).
Locally, five nominated candidates are running for four seats on the Greater Latrobe school board, while another person is looking to join the board as a write-in candidate.
The ballot includes three incumbents — Republican Bill Palmer, Democrat Cathy Sarraf and Heidi Kozar, who was nominated by both parties. Two newcomers, Merle D. Musick and Andrew Repko, also were nominated on both tickets. Musick is the son of current school director Merle L. Musick.
Tom Gockel, who failed to earn a nomination in May’s primary election, is a write-in candidate for a board seat.
In the Latrobe mayoral race, Sandra McCune, a Democratic candidate on the ballot, is ineligible because she moved out of city, solicitor John Greiner told council last week. Eric Bartels, currently the city’s deputy mayor, is the Republican candidate for a four-year term as mayor.
Four candidates — Democratic incumbent Jim Kelley, along with Republican William Yuhaniak and Ann Amatucci and Bridget Divittis, who were each nominated on both tickets, are vying for three four-year seats on Latrobe City Council.
In Unity Township, current supervisors chairman John Mylant is nominated on both tickets and is vying for an additional six-year term. Democrat Ed Saxton and Republican Clement Matta are running for a two-year term as township auditor.
Tamara Mahady is the candidate on both tickets for Magisterial District Judge in the Unity Township area. She is vying to replace her cousin, longtime Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady, who set to retire from the post at the end of the year.
In the Derry Area school board race, seven candidates are vying for four spots.
Longtime board member and current president David Krinock, who was nominated on both tickets, is running for an additional four-year term, along with fellow incumbent Mark Maloy, a Democrat.
Also in the running for a school board seat is newcomer Nancy Findish, who was nominated on both tickets. Others on the ballot include several newcomers — Democrat Daniel Schall, Republicans Steve Frye and Joshua Campbell, and independent Erica Stouffer.
Three Republican candidates — Chad Fabian, Barbara Phillips and Robert White — are vying for three open spots for four-year terms on Derry Borough Council. Fabian, a former council president, is also on the ballot for a two-year term. Fabian and Phillips currently serve on council, with Phillips the vice president.
In the borough mayoral race, Democrat Kevin Liberoni and Republican Grant Nicely are vying for a four-year term. Liberoni is a longtime Derry Area school board member and Nicely is currently the borough’s interim mayor.
In Derry Township, Republican Rick Rupert and Democrat Don Kepple are running for a six-year seat as supervisor. Longtime supervisor Vince DeCario previously announced he would not run for re-election.
In the Derry Township Magisterial District Judge race, Kelly Tua Hammers was nominated on both tickets. She is filling the final two months of retired district judge Mark Bilik’s term after being unanimously confirmed last week by the Pennsylvania Senate. Challenging Hammers for the six-year term as district judge is Republican write-in candidate Amy Altman McChesney, who previously held positions serving in the Westmoreland County Clerks of Courts office.
Six candidates are vying for a four seats on the Ligonier Valley school board. Those hoping for a four-year seat include Joslin Josi Bennett and Mary Gamble, who are on both Republican and Democratic ballots, along with Republicans Cynthia Brown and Donald Gilbert Jr. and Democrats Kellen Detar and Jeffrey Miller.
In Ligonier Township, Democrat Roxanne Shadron and Republican Daniel Resenic are running for a six-year term as supervisor while Republican Erik Ross is on the ballot for a four-year term. Resenic currently serves as a member of the five-person board.
A pair of incumbents, Democrat Mariah Fisher and Republican Matt Smith, are vying for four open four-year terms on Ligonier Borough Council. Also on the ballot is Republican Jordan Frei.
Longtime Ligonier Borough Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas is also running unopposed for an additional four-year term.
In Youngstown Borough, James Thomas is on both tickets for a four-year term as mayor. Additionally, three candidates are on the ballot for four open spots on borough council — Democrats James Thomas and Sharon Repko and Republican Shawn Johnston.
A number of area tax collectors are running unopposed for new four-year terms. They include Debby Zello (Derry Township), Kristen Kozar (Derry Borough) and Robin Roberts (Ligonier Borough). Also running unopposed is Republican Janine Sarnese in Youngstown Borough.
In Unity Township, longtime Republican tax collector Mark Burkardt is being challenged by Democrat David Vitula. And in the Ligonier Township tax collector race, incumbent Democrat Salvatore Vella is up against Republican Alyssa Boyd.
