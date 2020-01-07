The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Monday afternoon tabbed newly elected Republican Sean Kertes to serve as the board’s new chairman.
Kertes and fellow newcomer Doug Chew form a new Republican majority on the board of commissioners.
Previous chair, Gina Cerilli, the lone returning member to the board and only Democrat on the board, nominated Kertes to replace her as chair during Monday’s reorganization meeting. Chew was elected to serve as vice chairman and Cerilli as secretary. Chew was not in attendance at Monday’s meeting, citing illness as the reason for his absence. He participated in the meeting by telephone.
Traditionally, the top vote-getter has been elected as the commissioners’ chairperson. Kertes earned the most votes of the three elected commissioners during November’s general election.
Kertes said Monday a priority for the new Republican majority is to reopen the county’s $341-million budget, which was passed in December by the previous board and included a half-mill tax increase, the first county tax hike since 2005.
“This week, we’ll be talking about the budget with Mr. Chew and myself, going over what we can do to look at that, trying to find more monies and talk about repealing the tax increase and really going over, methodically looking over that,” Kertes said. “From that point on, we’ll start working and talking about workforce development and giving the young people in our county a reason to stay here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.