Kennametal Inc. is offering equipment from its shuttered Carbidie plan along Arona Road in Hempfield Township for sale in a two-day online auction starting Tuesday.
The online auction, conducted by Perfection Global LLC, opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, on BidSpotter.com, is set to include plant equipment including a 120-ton press, forklifts, machine tools, dust collectors, sintering furnaces, grinders and more.
Bidders will be able to place live bids using a computer or mobile device during the webcast Tuesday.
A second portion of the auction is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. May 21.
Perfection Global is accepting pre-auction offers for unspecified “major assets” of the plant.
Bidders can inspect the equipment being offered at the online auction through a video tour or by making an appointment to go to the plant from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, May 18.
Kennametal in July announced the Hempfield Township Carbidie facility was one of three plants and a distribution center tabbed for closure among planned “restructuring actions.”
In addition to closing the Hempfield Township plant, the company announced its proposal to close manufacturing facilities in Essen and Lichtenau and distribution center in Neunkirchen, all in Germany.
According to a news release, the proposals are part of Kennametal’s “ongoing simplification/modernization initiative,” and “would facilitate a simplified and leaner structure, while further positioning the company for long-term profitable growth.”
Operations at the Carbidie plant have been consolidated primarily to the company’s “newly modernized infrastructure plant” in Rogers, Arkansas.
The company in October began the process of laying off the 60 employees at the Carbidie plant. Kennametal acquired the Carbidie plant from Greenfield Industries in 1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.