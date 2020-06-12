Kennametal Inc. announced Tuesday that in response to weakened industrial market conditions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it is accelerating “structural cost reduction plans,” including temporarily reducing compensation to salaried employees by 10% to 20%.
The company did not specify in a news release regarding how many employees locally or throughout the company will have their salaries cut.
The salary cuts are set to begin July 1, the start of the fiscal year, and extend through the end of the calendar year. The company projects a savings of $10 million to $15 million per quarter from the salary reductions, noting the changes would replace furloughs or similar actions in place for salaried employees.
The company has not posted any notice to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act website as required by state law ahead of any mass layoffs or plant closures.
“Within our Simplification/Modernization initiative, the current market conditions provide an opportunity to accelerate our plans for reducing structural costs while improving the effectiveness of our commercial functions and manufacturing operations. The acceleration will lead to increased savings by the end of fiscal year 2021. Also, as volume increases, we will be able to leverage this structure and our modernized manufacturing processes for even more productivity,” Kennametal President and CEO Christopher Rossi said in Tuesday’s news release.
In addition to pay cuts for salaried employees, the company announced that beginning July 1, cash compensation to the company’s board of directors will be reduced by 20% through the end of the calendar year.
The company will also continue temporary shutdowns and reduced production schedules to align manufacturing capacity to anticipated customer demand, according to the news release.
“Based on our April and May sales, we expect economic weakness will persist, and we need to continue to maintain these types of temporary cost-control actions until we begin to see markets recover,” Rossi said. “The steps we are announcing today and the ongoing work we are doing in simplification/modernization position us well for long-term success. Even so, these are difficult decisions as they touch every one of our employees, especially those who will be leaving Kennametal, and we are committed to supporting them throughout this transition.”
