The Derry Area School District Board of Directors voted 6-3 Thursday night to remove Director Sean Kemmerer for two absences.
All the school directors were present with Director Josh Campbell attending via phone.
Kemmerer’s removal was enshrined with a resolution by the school board. That resolution cited Kemmerer’s absence at the June 1 and 29 regular meetings.
After the meeting, Kemmerer told the Bulletin he was not surprised by the outcome or that he was joined by others who did not want to see him removed.
“It has been nearly four years of a sustained, coordinated attack on me during my time as a School Board Director (sic),” Kemmerer wrote in a statement. “My family endured blows to my business, death threats, and a nearly constant barrage of hate and harassment because ‘That’s not how we do things here.’”
Directors George “Bill” Feldbusch and Kevin Liberoni sided with Kemmerer.
Pennsylvania statute and school board policy state that a school director may be removed if they have two consecutive, unexcused absences at regular meetings. A work session and special meeting absence have no effect on the removal.
Ryan Cribbs, who was acting as the school board’s solicitor Thursday, called the measure to vacate a sitting board member an “extraordinary measure.”
Over the past week, lawyers for the school board and district administration reviewed the attendance of all sitting board members, Cribbs said.
“We found, as was correctly reported in the media, that there were a couple of other occasions where board members missed consecutive regular meetings,” Cribbs said. “However, through our investigation into those meetings, it was determined that those absences were excused under (section) 3-319.”
Section 3-319 refers to the Pennsylvania Public School Code, which states absences are only considered excused if “detained by sickness, or prevented by necessary absence from the district.”
Along with Kemmerer, the Bulletin found two other school directors – Nathan Doherty and Liberoni – had missed two consecutive meetings. When previously asked about the absences, school board President Dave Krinock said he spoke to those members at the time and they were excused.
Kemmerer also brought forth past members he served with who were absent for months before their term ended, he said. During the Bulletin’s review of the school board attendance, two other members were found to have missed two or more regular meetings back in 2021. Neither school director was removed at the time.
Kemmerer asked the board a series of questions on specific situations, like being sick, having work and attending a family function, and whether they would be valid and excusable reasons for being absent. Kemmerer told the board he wanted to give them an opportunity to clarify their position.
“Because I would hate for this to look petty and politically motivated,” Kemmerer said.
The board generally agreed, but Krinock said he would not consider attending a family member’s birthday party as a reasonable excuse.
Kemmerer acknowledged his absences and said his work as a musician keeps him busy in the summer. But he never publicly stated the exact reason he missed those meetings.
Kemmerer then challenged the school board’s position that he was required to communicate his absences and their reasons to any board member.
“Can you reference where in the Derry (Area) School District policy manual that it says that the school board director is required to check in or make an excuse or otherwise report the absence from the school board meeting?” Kemmerer asked. “And where and who that person should report their absence to and when.”
He added that at no time did any school director reach out to him when he was absent.
Cribbs responded, saying that there was no policy in place but that the school board was relying on the past practice of the board. That practice had school directors report absences to either the school board president, superintendent or board secretary, Cribbs said.
Superintendent Greg Ferencak added that school board policy 006.3 – which covers virtual attendance of meetings – provides a mechanism.
Under the policy, which was adopted by the board in March, does state that a school director must contact the board president three days prior to a meeting. But that policy only affects school directors who wish to attend a meeting virtually and does not state anything regarding excused absences.
After the meeting, Krinock told the board that the excused absences for Doherty and Liberoni were made through phone calls. A record of those calls was made by the board, Krinock said.
As for reaching out to Kemmerer when he failed to show up for meetings, Krinock said that is on Kemmerer.
“It’s not my responsibility to call him and him,” Krinock said. “We’re all adults and we know the rules.”
Kemmerer was not running for reelection and his term would have expired in December.
The board has censured and called for Kemmerer’s resignation over the past two years. The most recent was in March after Director Dean Reed claimed Kemmerer insulted him and his family on Facebook.
Krinock acknowledged that he and other school directors have tried to remove Kemmerer for his past actions. Thursday’s vote had nothing to do with those past actions and was only about the absences, Krinock said.
“We try to work together and Sean has worked well with us over the years,” Krinock said. “I’m not saying he’s a bad guy, it’s just he wasn’t here.”
Kemmerer claimed in the past that the board has bullied and verbally attacked him, which has had an impact on him and his family, including death threats. He said Thursday’s vote proved he was right about the school directors working against him.
“I spent the last four years being the target of the rampant hypocrisy of the Derry Area School Board and it seems absolutely poetic that my former colleagues went out of their way to prove me 100% right about who they are with this extraordinary act,” Kemmerer wrote. “I am proud that through four years of harassment and adversity that I never compromised who I was.”
Kemmerer said he plans to explore his legal options with regard to his removal. In the meantime, he will be devoting his time to the nonprofit organization, Derry Area Philanthropy Committee, focusing on his family and finding new ways to serve the community.
When and who will fill Kemmerer’s seat for the remainder of the term remains to be seen.
Cribbs told the Bulletin that he would have to “hit the books” and see what the proper steps are.
There are only eight meetings left for the remainder of the term, four of which are regular meetings. The school board’s last meeting in December is held for reorganization and will consist of swearing in the newly elected members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.